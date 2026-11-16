UAE firm helps employees start their own business, takes them back if it fails

What if your employer encouraged you to start your own business, and offered you a way back if it did not work out?

That is the pitch from iD Fresh, the clean-label food brand, which has launched a Global Entrepreneurship Policy allowing employees to take up to 18 months away from their jobs to build their own ventures. The policy is already in force across its UAE operations, and eligible staff can apply through an internal process.

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The scheme offers mentorship from senior leadership, business development guidance, access to industry and investor networks, and selective infrastructure and brand support.

“There is no catch on ownership,” PC Musthafa, global CEO and chairman of iD Fresh, said, adding that the policy is “pure enablement, not claiming equity”.

Independent ventures will run separately from the company. Intellectual property that employees develop during the sabbatical belongs to them, provided they did not use iD Fresh’s resources, confidential information or working time. If they did, ownership is governed by the policy.

Nor is there any restriction on what employees can build. Staff can stay within the iD Fresh ecosystem or launch ventures in technology, services, sustainability or any other field, not just food and FMCG. The scheme is open to all nationalities who meet the same eligibility criteria.

A safety net, with conditions

The sabbatical is designed to tackle what the company calls one of the biggest barriers to entrepreneurship: the fear of giving up career stability for an uncertain dream.

Employees who want to return must give at least 60 days’ written notice. Those who wish to come back before their sabbatical ends can request an early return in writing, and the company will aim to accommodate it within 60 days, subject to role availability and operational requirements.

There is one thing returnees should not count on: their old desk. They may not get their previous position, but the company says it will offer a role at an equivalent level, with compensation to match.

Musthafa said a failed venture would not be treated as the end of the road. “We started iD Fresh with several mistakes and sleepless nights, so we don’t consider venture failure a dead end,” he said. “It is an education.”

Will the best people walk out?

Musthafa acknowledged the obvious risk that talented staff could leave. “Saying goodbye to some of our best people will hurt,” he said, but he argued the company’s success should be measured by “the scale of leaders we launch into the ecosystem”.

Some departing staff, he suggested, may end up as iD Fresh’s partners. “I hope one day I get to buy something from a former colleague whose business has grown bigger than his company,” he said.

Since the UAE rollout about a month ago, the company has begun receiving applications, Musthafa said.

He did not say how many employees have applied or opted for the sabbatical. The company has also held three training sessions on setting up and running a business, including profit-and-loss management.

On funding, iD Fresh did not disclose any figures. It pointed instead to mentorship, networks and the sabbatical as the core of the offer.

The company said the move supports the UAE’s ambition to become an entrepreneurial nation by 2031 under the National Agenda for Entrepreneurship and SMEs.