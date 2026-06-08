UAE employees want more from performance reviews than just salary, says new report

More than a quarter of professionals in the UAE say they felt less positive about their role after their most recent performance review, according to new research by recruitment and talent solutions firm Robert Walters.

The study found that 26 per cent of employees felt less positive following their last review, while only 21 per cent said the process left them feeling more optimistic about their future within the organisation.

The findings come as employers face increasing pressure to maintain employee engagement and confidence amid economic uncertainty and ongoing cost pressures.

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According to the Robert Walters Middle East Salary Survey 2026, 46 per cent of professionals are concerned about their company's ability to retain staff, while 66 per cent are considering a move to a new role this year.

"Performance reviews are becoming increasingly important management moments, particularly as organisations look to balance worker needs while continuing to manage budgets," said Andrew Powell, Chief Commercial Officer at Robert Walters.

"Employees want to know how their skills are valued, where they can progress and whether the business is investing in their long-term development."

The survey found that salary remains a key factor driving employees to explore new opportunities. Nearly three-quarters (74 per cent) of professionals who are actively looking for a new role or are open to moving jobs said their current salary situation is influencing that decision.

Powell noted that while many professionals understand the financial pressures facing employers, a lack of transparency around career progression, future earning potential and compensation decisions can affect motivation.

Jason Grundy, Managing Director of Robert Walters Middle East, said performance reviews have evolved beyond salary discussions and now play a critical role in reinforcing career pathways, recognising employee contributions and strengthening engagement.

"Organisations that approach these conversations with transparency and consistency will be best positioned to retain and attract top talent," he said.

The company said employers are increasingly taking a more strategic approach to compensation management, using market data to assess competitiveness and respond to changing salary expectations.

The findings also highlight a growing emphasis among professionals on long-term career development and future opportunities, with organisations expected to place greater focus on employee engagement and retention strategies in the months ahead.