UAE employees want more from performance reviews than just salary, says new report

The findings come as employers face increasing pressure to maintain employee engagement and confidence amid economic uncertainty and ongoing cost pressures.

  • PUBLISHED: Mon 8 Jun 2026, 11:21 AM
Add as a preferred
source on Google
  • Share:

More than a quarter of professionals in the UAE say they felt less positive about their role after their most recent performance review, according to new research by recruitment and talent solutions firm Robert Walters.

The study found that 26 per cent of employees felt less positive following their last review, while only 21 per cent said the process left them feeling more optimistic about their future within the organisation.

Recommended For You

Sign UAE national pledge online: How citizens and residents can join

Sign UAE national pledge online: How citizens and residents can join

Trump says US 'very close' to final Iran deal after latest missile attacks on Israel

Trump says US 'very close' to final Iran deal after latest missile attacks on Israel

Pakistan Interior minister arrives in Iran amid renewed flare-ups in the Gulf

Pakistan Interior minister arrives in Iran amid renewed flare-ups in the Gulf

Dh1 offer, Fifa packages: UAE hotels roll out staycation deals for Hijri New Year break

Dh1 offer, Fifa packages: UAE hotels roll out staycation deals for Hijri New Year break

UAE calls for more international protection of nuclear facilities after Barakah attack

UAE calls for more international protection of nuclear facilities after Barakah attack

 

The findings come as employers face increasing pressure to maintain employee engagement and confidence amid economic uncertainty and ongoing cost pressures.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

According to the Robert Walters Middle East Salary Survey 2026, 46 per cent of professionals are concerned about their company's ability to retain staff, while 66 per cent are considering a move to a new role this year.

"Performance reviews are becoming increasingly important management moments, particularly as organisations look to balance worker needs while continuing to manage budgets," said Andrew Powell, Chief Commercial Officer at Robert Walters.

"Employees want to know how their skills are valued, where they can progress and whether the business is investing in their long-term development."

The survey found that salary remains a key factor driving employees to explore new opportunities. Nearly three-quarters (74 per cent) of professionals who are actively looking for a new role or are open to moving jobs said their current salary situation is influencing that decision.

Powell noted that while many professionals understand the financial pressures facing employers, a lack of transparency around career progression, future earning potential and compensation decisions can affect motivation.

Jason Grundy, Managing Director of Robert Walters Middle East, said performance reviews have evolved beyond salary discussions and now play a critical role in reinforcing career pathways, recognising employee contributions and strengthening engagement.

"Organisations that approach these conversations with transparency and consistency will be best positioned to retain and attract top talent," he said.

The company said employers are increasingly taking a more strategic approach to compensation management, using market data to assess competitiveness and respond to changing salary expectations.

The findings also highlight a growing emphasis among professionals on long-term career development and future opportunities, with organisations expected to place greater focus on employee engagement and retention strategies in the months ahead.

ALSO READ


MOST POPULAR

1

Gold prices drop further in Dubai, losing more than Dh48 per gram in a month

2

OPEC+ agrees fourth oil quota hike since Hormuz closure due to US-Iran war

3

SpaceX IPO running at two times oversubscribed, sources say

4

Wall St Week Ahead: Blockbuster SpaceX IPO set to test high-flying US stocks rally

5

Bildco wipes out Dh464m losses, eyes fresh growth chapter