UAE employees save 3.6 hours a week using AI, but spend 3.4 hours fixing its work

UAE employees are saving an average of 3.6 hours every week by using artificial intelligence, but almost all that gain is offset by the 3.4 hours they spend correcting, clarifying or rewriting poor-quality AI output, according to new research forms part of Workday's report, “Beyond Productivity: Measuring the Real Value of AI in the UAE”, which examines how organizations are measuring AI's impact beyond simply the amount of time it saves.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The findings offer a glimpse into how deeply AI has entered UAE workplaces and the amount of human intervention still required as companies move from experimenting with the technology to using it in everyday work.

Research by Workday found that 90 per cent of UAE employees use AI at least once a week. Of those surveyed, 58 per cent use it multiple times a week and 18 per cent use it every working day. More than half of directors and C-suite executives also use AI weekly.

Almost as much time fixing AI as it saves

While employees reported saving 3.6 hours a week through AI, they spend an average of 3.4 hours clarifying, correcting or rewriting low-quality AI-generated work.

The findings highlight the continued importance of human oversight even as adoption accelerates, with organizations still requiring employees to review and correct AI-generated material.

Only 24% primarily using savings to cut costs

The study also found that UAE organizations are using AI-driven efficiencies for purposes beyond reducing costs.

Around 33 per cent are using the efficiencies to handle greater workloads without increasing headcount.

Another 32 per cent are directing the time and money saved towards training, upskilling and reskilling employees, while 32 per cent are investing the gains in workload management, workplace flexibility and employee well-being.

By comparison, 24 per cent said the savings were primarily being used for cost reduction.

Just 0.2 per cent of respondents said AI had failed to generate meaningful time or cost savings. Workday Launches in the UAE to …

AI moves into everyday work

Zakaria Haltout, Workday's Group Vice President for the Middle East, Turkey and Africa, said the figures show UAE organizations are moving “from AI experimentation to everyday use”.

“But lasting value depends on trust, human oversight, and continued investment in skills,” he said. Workday Launches in the UAE to …

The figures suggest the next challenge for employers may not be getting workers to adopt AI with nine in 10 already using it weekly but reducing the amount of time required to check and correct what it produces.

Workday opens Dubai office

The research was released as Workday launched operations in the UAE, including a new Dubai office, dedicated regional operations and expanded local leadership.

The company said the UAE operation will focus on supporting organizations using its technology across human resources, finance and IT. Workday Launches in the UAE to Help Organizations Transform HR, Finance, and IT in the AI Era

Angelique De Vries-Schipperijn, Workday's President for EMEA, said UAE organizations are pursuing transformation while facing the need to demonstrate results and maintain trust and control, particularly in large and regulated businesses.