UAE: Emirates Driving Company buys majority stake in Excellence Driving Centre’s parent company

Emirates Driving Company (EDC), a subsidiary of Multiply Group, has acquired a majority stake – 51 per cent – in Excellence Premier Investment, the parent company of Excellence Driving Centre.
The acquisition will help both entities to develop advanced training curricula and customise training programmes.
The move also forms part of EDC’s strategic plan for sustainable growth through various opportunities locally and across the GCC.
“With its high market value and exceptional customer satisfaction, Excellence Driving Centre will become a valuable addition to our company, where together we will be able to collaborate to achieve the best outcomes for our customers as well as expand our services to become the regional leader and ultimately enhance road safety across the entire region. This will, in turn, increase shareholder value and diversify our driving education offerings across various markets,” said Khaled Al Shemeili, CEO of Emirates Driving Company.
Founded in 2020, Excellence Driving Centre has a network of over 20 strategic locations across the city.
Following the establishment of its driving centre, Excellence Premier Investment has diversified into delivery services, limousine services, and auto workshop operations, all underpinned by a strong commitment to ensuring exceptional customer experience.
Based in Abu Dhabi, Emirates Driving Company offers a training environment that helps trainees acquire the necessary skills to drive with confidence and safety.
Emirates Driving Company posted a Dh63.97 million profit during the first quarter of 2024, slightly up from Dh63.15 million during the same period last year.
