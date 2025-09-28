UAE emerging as regional benchmark for innovative and inclusive social care systems

The UAE is rapidly emerging as a regional benchmark for innovative and inclusive social care systems, according to Shargil Ahmed, Partner and Chief Strategy Officer at Deloitte Middle East.

Ahmed, who leads Deloitte’s initiatives in social care and public policy, emphasized the importance of designing systems that are inclusive, efficient, and responsive—particularly for vulnerable populations. “We work across sectors to identify solutions that address social challenges. Our goal is to enhance social care systems so that services truly meet the needs of those who rely on them most,” he explained.

As the exclusive knowledge partner of the recent Social Care Forum, Deloitte collaborated with the Department of Community Development (DCD) to foster dialogue on pressing social issues. “Our partnership with DCD reflects our dedication to evidence-based policy formulation and our commitment to the communities we live and work in,” Ahmed said.

The UAE’s approach to social development stands out for its emphasis on innovation and inclusivity. Ahmed pointed to the country’s investment in family support systems and its embrace of public-private partnerships and digital technologies. “This allows the UAE to deliver tailored solutions to vulnerable groups, setting a new standard for the region,” he noted.

One of the key areas of transformation is economic empowerment, which is being reshaped to reflect shifting family dynamics. Ahmed highlighted initiatives such as flexible work arrangements, increased support for women entering the workforce, active aging programs, and targeted skills development in underserved communities.

Youth engagement also plays a central role in the UAE’s evolving social care landscape. Ahmed championed the concept of co-design—an approach that treats young people as equal partners in shaping support systems. “By involving youth, such as through the UAE Youth Council, we ensure that government initiatives are aligned with community needs. Co-design fosters trust and ownership,” he said.

To build effective digital support pathways for youth, Ahmed stressed the importance of engagement, accessibility, and personalization. “Mobile-friendly platforms and data-driven insights are key to creating relevant and actionable support systems,” he added.

Finally, Ahmed underscored the critical role of data and insight in shaping public discourse around social care. “Grounding policy in data ensures interventions are effective and trusted. It allows stakeholders to identify patterns, predict outcomes, and allocate resources more efficiently,” he said. “Transparency and accountability are essential in building trust across the social care ecosystem.”

As the region continues to evolve, Deloitte’s strategic involvement signals a future where social care is not only more responsive but also deeply rooted in collaboration, innovation, and community engagement.