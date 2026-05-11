UAE emerges as fast-growing global hub for Gen Z investors

The UAE is rapidly emerging as one of the world’s fastest-growing hubs for next-generation investors, as Gen Z and young millennials increasingly reshape global financial markets through early investing, digital-first behaviour and growing appetite for international assets.

Industry executives and market analysts say the shift is transforming the region’s wealth landscape, with younger investors in the UAE entering financial markets earlier than previous generations and embracing long-term investing strategies supported by technology, financial literacy and easy access to digital platforms.

According to new data released by Dealing, around 30 per cent of Gen Z investors globally begin investing before the age of 21 — nearly three times the rate recorded among Generation X — signalling a profound generational shift in attitudes towards wealth creation.

The report said the trend is particularly visible in the UAE and wider Middle East and North Africa region, where a young, digitally connected population is accelerating participation in financial markets.

“Young investors today are entering the markets earlier, more informed, and with a clearer sense of purpose than any generation before them,” said Tajinder Virk, co-founder and chief executive of Finvasia Group and Dealing.

“What we are seeing across the UAE and globally is a shift from reactive investing to intentional wealth-building, where consistency, accessibility and values matter as much as returns,” he said.

The UAE’s rise as a regional investment hub is being reinforced by strong digital adoption and growing financial awareness among younger consumers.

More than 60 per cent of UAE consumers actively use digital financial platforms, while 70 to 75 per cent of investors prefer mobile-first investment solutions, reflecting rising demand for seamless app-based trading and wealth management services.

Analysts said the UAE’s advanced digital infrastructure, high smartphone penetration and progressive fintech regulations have created fertile ground for the rapid growth of retail investing.

According to Statista and industry estimates, the UAE’s fintech sector is projected to exceed $3 billion by 2026, supported by rising venture capital inflows, strong consumer spending and one of the region’s highest per capita income levels.

The country has also emerged as a magnet for international fintech firms, digital brokerages and wealth-tech platforms seeking to tap into the Gulf’s growing young investor base.

Research by the World Economic Forum shows that 86 per cent of Gen Z globally have already learned about investing before entering the workforce, highlighting how financial literacy is becoming embedded at an earlier age.

In the UAE, social media platforms are playing an increasingly influential role in shaping investor behaviour, with nearly half of Gen Z investors relying on digital creators and online content as key sources of financial education.

Market experts say this has accelerated participation in equities, exchange-traded funds, cryptocurrencies and multi-asset portfolios among younger investors seeking long-term wealth accumulation rather than short-term speculation.

The appetite for global diversification is also growing rapidly across the GCC.

While local equities remain dominant, regional wealth managers report increasing allocations towards US stocks, artificial intelligence-linked sectors and technology-driven growth themes.

According to regional investment studies, diversified multi-asset portfolios accounted for 16.4 per cent of investment activity across MENA by 2025, reflecting a sharp increase in cross-border investing and broader sector exposure.

Analysts at PwC Middle East said younger Gulf investors are increasingly focused on portfolio resilience, passive investing strategies and long-term capital growth rather than speculative trading.

However, experts caution that challenges remain despite rising participation.

Many first-time investors across the GCC still face barriers including limited financial knowledge, fear of market losses and the perceived complexity of global investment platforms.

Industry executives say simplifying access, improving financial education and promoting responsible investing will be critical to sustaining long-term market participation.

“This is not just a trend — it is a structural transformation in global investing behaviour,” Virk said. “The new generation wants simplicity, transparency and the flexibility to start small while building long-term financial security.”

Analysts say the UAE’s continued push to become a global fintech and digital economy hub positions it strongly to capitalise on this generational investment boom, potentially reshaping the region’s financial services industry over the next decade.