UAE Eid Al Adha 2026 sales: Hypermarkets slash prices by up to 50% and boost stocks

Hypermarkets and major retailers across the UAE are rolling out discounts of up to 50 per cent on daily-use and festive items for Eid Al Adha, while assuring residents of ample stocks despite a seasonal surge in demand.

In the UAE, private sector employees will enjoy a four-day paid holiday for Eid Al Adha 2026, from Tuesday, May 26 to Friday, May 29. For those with a Saturday–Sunday weekend, this creates a six-day break that is expected to further boost Eid shopping.

Mohamed Al Hashemi, CEO of Union Coop, said the retailer is launching multiple Eid Al Adha promotions, with discounts exceeding 50 per cent across a range of essential and festive products.

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At Sharjah Coop, CEO Majed Al Junaid said diversified import sources and expanded supply chains have helped stabilise prices during the festive season. The retailer has rolled out seasonal promotions and discounts on hundreds of food and consumer items to support households and strengthen purchasing power. Offers cover essential goods and Eid-related products, complemented by enhanced loyalty and rewards programmes.

The retailer has also expanded its Eid Al Adha services by offering sacrificial animal booking and preparation in partnership with certified suppliers.

Al Maya Group has announced wide-ranging promotions and curated Eid collections across all outlets.

Kamal Vachani, partner, deputy CEO and group director, said special offers cover fresh fruits and vegetables, premium rice, cooking oil, frozen food, dairy, beverages, confectionery, chocolates, dates, dry fruits, bakery items and household essentials.

Dr Dhananjay Datar, chairman and managing director of Al Adil Trading, said there are also running special Eid promotions and offers span rice, flour, pulses, spices, dry fruits, snacks, sweets, ready-to-cook items and other festive necessities.

“Customers can expect competitive discounts on selected items, with promotions varying by product category and brand,” Dr Datar said. “Our focus is not only on offering discounts but also on ensuring value, quality and availability during the festive shopping period.”

Sharp rise in demand for festive essentials

Retailers report a clear spike in demand during Eid Al Adha as families prepare festive meals, host guests and buy in bulk.

Dr Datar said stores typically see higher footfall and stronger demand for both daily-use essentials and festive lines, with many customers choosing to stock up well before the holiday.

Union Coop’s Al Hashemi noted a “noticeable increase” in demand in the lead-up to Eid Al Adha, especially for fresh products such as meat, poultry, fruits and vegetables as families prepare gatherings and celebrations.

Vachani added that consumer demand traditionally rises sharply for products linked to hospitality, gifting and festive dining. Categories such as chocolates, dates, sweets, beverages, meat products, frozen food, fresh produce and gift packs see particularly strong sales.

Sharjah Coop also expects higher demand for food products, fresh produce and a broad range of consumer goods.

According to Dr Datar, there is usually robust demand for rice, wheat flour, pulses, cooking oil, ghee, spices, dry fruits, nuts, vermicelli, sweets, snacks and ready-to-cook or instant items. “Products used for preparing traditional festive meals and desserts are especially popular,” he said, adding that premium dry fruits, gifting items and family-size packs also see a marked increase in sales.

Retailers move early to secure supplies

To meet the surge in demand, major retailers say they have strengthened supply chains and built up inventories ahead of Eid.

Sharjah Coop said it has implemented a comprehensive operational plan to ensure product availability and maintain market stability during peak shopping. The retailer has reinforced strategic inventory through continuous coordination with suppliers and distribution partners, with a focus on high-demand categories such as meat, poultry, fruits, vegetables, essential food items and hospitality products.

Al Hashemi said Union Coop works closely with suppliers throughout the year to keep shelves fully stocked, especially during peak seasons like Eid Al Adha. “We are confident that current supply chain challenges will not affect the availability of goods for the season,” he said.

Vachani noted that Al Maya Group has strengthened sourcing and logistics operations well in advance, working with both international and local suppliers to ensure sufficient inventory and smooth replenishment across all UAE stores throughout the Eid period.

Dr Datar said Al Adil has similarly ramped up preparations to guarantee adequate stocks. “Our procurement and supply chain teams plan well in advance for festive seasons, and we work closely with our suppliers to maintain adequate stock across our stores,” he said. “Customers rely on us for Indian food products and festive essentials, so ensuring consistent availability of key products throughout Eid is our top priority.”