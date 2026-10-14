UAE economy grows 6.2% as non-oil sector strengthens

The UAE economy grew 6.2 per cent in 2025, supported by a 6.8 per cent expansion in non-oil GDP, as the country continued to deepen economic diversification and attract record levels of foreign investment, Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism, said on Wednesday.

Speaking at the ninth Sharjah Investment Forum, Al Marri said non-oil activities accounted for more than 79 per cent of the UAE’s GDP during the first half of 2026, highlighting the growing contribution of sectors outside hydrocarbons.

He said the next stage of diversification should focus less on adding sectors and more on increasing the value generated by existing industries, alongside wider use of technology in productive activities. Building resilient economies also required diverse sectors and markets, sound economic policies and investment in human capital and technology, he added.

The UAE attracted $48.3 billion in foreign direct investment in 2025, marking a record for a fourth consecutive year, while maintaining its global ranking as the second-largest destination by number of greenfield FDI projects. Sharjah, meanwhile, recorded a 45 per cent increase in FDI projects during the year.

Al Marri highlighted Sharjah’s combination of industry, services, entrepreneurship, education, culture and human capital, quoting Sharjah Ruler Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi:“Education is the fundamental element of the development sought by nations.”

The two-day forum, held under the theme “Building Resilient Economies”, was opened in the presence of Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, and Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority, or Shurooq.

Ahmed Obaid Al Qaseer, CEO of Shurooq, said Sharjah’s approach was based on developing existing resources and assets into sustainable economic opportunities, arguing that resilience depended not only on diversification but also on effective management, lasting impact and adaptability.

“Our aim is investor success, our responsibility is to ensure the sustainability of that impact, and the prosperity of the emirate is the standard against which we assess each investment,” Al Qaseer said.

He cited the Heart of Sharjah project as an example of using heritage assets to generate economic activity, with old houses and markets incorporated into hospitality, cultural and commercial activities while retaining their character.

British entrepreneur and HelpBnk founder Simon Squibb also addressed the forum, placing trust and collaboration at the centre of entrepreneurship.“If you make a promise to do something, you had better carry it out no matter what the cost; the trust of others is the most important asset an entrepreneur can have,” he said.

Squibb also pointed to artificial intelligence and social media as tools that can lower barriers for aspiring entrepreneurs by expanding access to financing, technology and potential audiences.

Organised by Invest in Sharjah in collaboration with the Ministry of Investment, the forum features more than 80 speakers, over 140 events and more than 80 business meetings, with participants from over 60 countries.