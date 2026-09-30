UAE economy will see 'counterattack year' in 2027, says minister

The UAE's economy will see a 'counter-attack year' in 2027 after slow economic growth due to the war, the UAE’s economy minister said on Wednesday.

Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri, the UAE Minister of Economy and Tourism, admitted that the economy is currently experiencing slow growth, but that the real test would be next year which he called a “counter-attack year".

He added that the country will come back very strongly, with a “huge rebound happening here".

Al Marri was speaking on the second day of the Future Hospitality Summit World in Madinat Jumeirah.