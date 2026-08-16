UAE e-invoicing drive accelerates digital shift in business compliance

The UAE’s push towards e-invoicing is emerging as a key pillar of the country’s broader digital tax transformation, prompting companies to rethink compliance processes, strengthen governance frameworks and invest in technology-enabled finance functions. Experts say the shift is expected to reshape how businesses manage tax reporting, documentation and regulatory compliance in the years ahead.

These trends were highlighted at the UAE E-Invoicing Boot Camp 2026 in Abu Dhabi, organised by the UAE Chapter of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan (ICAP), which represents more than 1,000 members working across the Emirates. The event brought together regulators, tax specialists, finance leaders and technology providers to examine how businesses can prepare for the country’s evolving digital tax landscape.

The event was organised by Asif Iqbal, Chairman of the ICAP UAE Chapter, with the support of the Chapter’s Managing Committee and Khushboo Mushtaq, former Chairperson. Yasir Gadit, ICAP Council Member and Chairman of the Overseas Chapters Committee, also addressed at the event.

Speaking at the event, Abdulla Al Bastaki, Chief Executive Officer of the Information Technology Sector at the Federal Tax Authority (FTA), outlined the UAE’s e-invoicing journey and the wider digital transformation taking place across tax administration. His remarks underscored the government’s focus on using technology to improve transparency, efficiency and compliance across the business ecosystem.

Industry experts noted that the transition is not simply a tax reporting exercise but a broader business transformation. Muhammad Aaliyan, Managing Partner at ADEPTS Chartered Accountants, and Vikash Bhuwania, Associate Director, Tax, Risk & GRC at ADEPTS, discussed key regulatory and tax considerations as companies prepare for implementation, reflecting growing demand for specialist guidance on compliance and risk management.

“The key consideration for businesses is preparing their systems and processes for implementation,” Aaliyan said, while Bhuwania highlighted the importance of understanding regulatory requirements early to ensure a smooth transition.

The need to embed compliance into day-to-day operations was another recurring theme. Muhammad Rizwan Khan, Senior Partner and Global Compliance Head at AJMS Global, said businesses should integrate regulatory requirements into governance structures, business processes and internal controls rather than treating compliance as a standalone function.

Technology providers are also positioning themselves to support the transition. Sangmesh Hiremath, Co-Founder and CEO of Marmin AI, demonstrated what he described as the “Journey of an E-Invoice – C1 to C4 through C5”, offering businesses a practical view of how digital solutions can automate invoice flows and support compliance requirements.

The broader transformation is expected to elevate the role of finance professionals, requiring new digital capabilities alongside traditional accounting expertise. Shafqat Ali Khan, Pakistan’s Ambassador to the UAE, praised the UAE’s digital transformation journey and said finance professionals would play a growing role in supporting technology adoption, governance and strategic decision-making as businesses adapt to a more digital economy.