UAE e-commerce boom drives demand for flexible delivery solutions

The UAE’s fast-growing e-commerce sector is driving businesses to rethink their logistics strategies, as rising online demand and seasonal sales cycles increase pressure on merchants to deliver faster and more efficiently.

With the market projected to reach $9.2 billion by 2026, companies are turning to flexible, on-demand delivery solutions to manage both routine operations and sudden order spikes.

Against this backdrop, on-demand delivery platform Lalamove has expanded its services in the UAE after completing its first year of operations, reflecting broader growth in last-mile logistics linked to digital commerce.

The company has scaled from a Dubai-only operation to a nationwide network covering all seven emirates, while significantly growing its driver base and customer reach. The expansion comes as small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) increasingly seek cost-effective logistics support without committing to fixed fleets.

To meet this demand, Lalamove has launched two new services aimed at improving supply chain efficiency for local businesses. Larger 1-tonne and 3-tonne trucks have been added to handle bulk deliveries and inter-emirate transfers, while a shared delivery option allows multiple businesses to pool shipments, reducing costs for non-urgent orders.

Seasonal demand patterns in the UAE — driven by festivals such as Eid, Diwali and Valentine’s Day — have further reinforced the need for flexible logistics. Retailers, florists, food businesses and home-based sellers often experience sharp surges in orders during such periods, increasing reliance on scalable delivery networks.

Ashvin Nair, Managing Director of Lalamove UAE, said: “Our first year in the UAE has shown strong demand for flexible, on-demand delivery among local businesses. We achieved tenfold growth in orders and served more than 50,000 users, which shows that SMEs are increasingly choosing Lalamove as a practical logistics partner. With the introduction of larger trucks and shared delivery services, we can now better support businesses of different sizes while helping them avoid the high costs of maintaining their own fleets.”

The company has also opened a new Dubai office to strengthen its local operations and support further expansion, including hiring and partnerships with business groups.

Growth in the delivery ecosystem has extended to gig workers as well, with the company’s driver network expanding significantly over the past year as more individuals seek flexible earning opportunities.

Sadaqat Ali, a Lalamove Driver Partner in the UAE, said: “Switching to Lalamove has given me steady work and a predictable income. Over the past year, the rising number of businesses using the app has meant more regular bookings and less empty travel time. Having the flexibility to choose my own hours, combined with steady demand from local shops, has made this a great full-time opportunity for me.”

With the UAE’s last-mile delivery market projected to reach $4.85 billion by 2030, competition in the logistics sector is expected to intensify, driven by the continued expansion of e-commerce and evolving consumer expectations.