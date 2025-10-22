UAE draws record FDI as global leaders gather in Sharjah

The UAE has emerged as a global magnet for foreign direct investment (FDI), attracting a record $45.6 billion in 2024, which accounted for 55.6% of total inflows into the Middle East, according to UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade, Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi.

This surge in investment set the tone for the opening of the joint 8th Sharjah Investment Forum (SIF) and 29th World Investment Conference (WIC), held under the theme “Transforming Our World: Investing for a Resilient and Sustainable Future.”

Inaugurated by Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, and Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of Shurooq, the two-day forum convened over 10,000 participants from 142 countries. The event marked a major milestone for Sharjah and the UAE in shaping global investment discourse, particularly around sustainability, digital transformation, and economic resilience.

“For ten years, this forum has reflected Sharjah’s philosophy rooted not in growth for its own sake but in growth that empowers society, strengthens institutions, and sustains future generations. History shows us that when governments invest in their own people, institutions, infrastructure, and foreign capital follows. In Sharjah, we took that principle seriously. Instead of relying on incentives, we built a robust ecosystem, strengthened institutions, improved infrastructure, and ensured regulatory predictability and agility," Sheikha Bodour said in her keynote speech.

"The UAE understands the needs of emerging economies and has established a blueprint for success — both at home and abroad. We recognise that attracting and deploying investment requires collaborative thinking, and at this forum, our discussions can establish a new direction for global investment, one that can unlock potential in every nation," Al Zeyoudi said.

Organised by the Sharjah FDI Office (Invest in Sharjah), in partnership with the World Association of Investment Promotion Agencies (WAIPA) and the UAE Ministry of Investment, the agenda focuses on key shifts in geopolitics, climate, and technology, and how sustainable investment and green finance can reshape global economic priorities over the coming decade.

The UAE’s investment appeal was echoed by global leaders during the high-level session “Global Leaders’ Insights: Re-strategising Investment Promotion and Facilitation at the Global Economic Shift.”

Wamkele Mene, Secretary General of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), called for “a new model of investment diplomacy that connects capital to opportunity across the Global South,” while Mohamed Mulla Yaqoub, newly elected president of WAIPA, emphasized that “FDI is more than just the movement of capital; it is a powerful driver of development, innovation, and opportunity.”

Dr Mohamed El-Erian, Chief Economic Adviser at Allianz, praised the UAE’s strategic positioning in a multipolar world. “The UAE is one of the few countries that can operate on different poles, neutrally and effectively,” he said. “It is perfectly placed to remain insulated from global supply-chain volatility and to diffuse AI with unmatched precision.”

The forum also spotlighted Sharjah’s economic performance, with its non-oil economy contributing over 98% of the emirate’s GDP and FDI inflows reaching $1.5 billion in the first half of 2025. As global investment flows shift toward sustainability and resilience, the UAE’s proactive approach and collaborative leadership continue to position it as a key architect of the future investment landscape.