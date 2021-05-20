- EVENTS
UAE discusses steps to combat money laundering, terror financing
Top committee discuss national action plan in addition to future plans to fully achieve the desired goals.
Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, chaired the meeting of the Higher Committee Overseeing the National Strategy on Anti-Money Laundering and Countering the Financing of Terrorism (AML/CFT) to discuss the UAE's plan to combat money laundering and terrorist financing.
The members of the committee were briefed about the latest developments in the implementation of the national action plan in addition to future plans to fully achieve the desired goals.
During the meeting, Hamed Al Zaabi, Director-General of the Executive Office of the Anti-Money Laundering and Countering the Financing of Terrorism, made a presentation on the issue of combating money laundering and terrorist financing and the progress made within the track of mutual evaluation of the UAE by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) during the previous period.
The meeting covered a discussion on the progress made in the national action plan to combat money laundering and terrorist financing and the next steps required to meet all the requirements and recommendations submitted by the FATF.
Attending the meeting were Obaid bin Humaid Al Tayer, Minister of State for Financial Affairs; Hessa Essa Buhumaid, Minister of Community Development; Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy; Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State; Ali Saeed Matar Al Neyadi, Chairman of the Federal Customs Authority; in addition to a number of senior officials.
