UAE digital economy: Why trust, not speed, now wins the race

The UAE’s digital economy is entering a new phase, and industry leaders say the businesses that will lead it are not necessarily the fastest movers, but the most trustworthy ones.

According to Nick Loumakis, Vice President for the UAE and Turkey at Cloudera, speed alone is no longer enough to win customer and regulator confidence. “Moving quickly with AI is valuable, but lasting success depends on giving customers, partners, and regulators confidence that data is protected and handled responsibly,” he said. That confidence, he added, “creates the strong foundation that allows organisations to grow with confidence while keeping their information secure.”

Amit Dua, President of SunTec Business Solutions, echoed the sentiment, arguing that speed has become table stakes rather than a differentiator. “Speed has become the baseline expectation rather than a source of competitive advantage. What increasingly differentiates businesses is their ability to deliver speed with trust,” Dua said, noting that every participant in a digital ecosystem — suppliers, customers, banks, or regulators — needs confidence that transactions are “accurate, secure, and verifiable.”

The scale of the opportunity is significant. A Billentis study estimated that only around 35 per cent of the Middle East’s 11.3 billion annual B2B invoices are currently exchanged electronically, leaving most business transactions outside trusted digital networks. He said e-invoicing will be central to closing that gap, describing it as a way to create “a shared, trusted record of business transactions, reducing disputes, improving transparency, and strengthening collaboration.”

As the UAE moves toward mandatory e-invoicing under a Peppol-based framework, Dua said standardisation will do more than satisfy regulators. “Standardised, real-time exchange of invoice data improves visibility into commercial transactions, reduces the risk of fraud and disputes, and creates a more transparent environment,” he said, citing studies showing automated e-invoicing can cut processing costs by 60 per cent to 80 per cent while improving accuracy.

Both spokespeople agreed that a “trusted digital ecosystem” requires more than technology alone. For Loumakis, consistent policies across every environment are essential. “Organisations need consistent policies for security, data quality, and access that apply across every environment, whether data is stored on premises or in the cloud,” he said, adding that digital sovereignty and open source architectures give businesses “greater visibility, control, and flexibility over their data without creating dependence on a single vendor.”

Dua framed the same idea around interoperability and governance. “It requires common standards, strong governance, high-quality data, and systems that can communicate with one another without creating gaps or inconsistencies,” he said, adding that “success will depend on connected ecosystems rather than isolated digital initiatives.”

On the practical steps businesses should take now, Loumakis urged leaders to build data strategies that prioritise “portability, governance, and AI readiness from the outset,” so organisations can adapt to evolving regulations “without costly redesigns or unnecessary vendor dependence.” He also stressed the need for controls over how AI systems access sensitive information, so companies can “gain value from AI” without compromising security.

Dua’s advice centred on foundations first. “The first priority is to establish a strong data foundation,” he said, followed by investment in interoperable, open standards and a mindset shift: “organisations must view e-invoicing as a strategic business enabler rather than a compliance exercise.”

As the UAE pushes further into its digital economy ambitions, it is becoming increasingly clear that the organisations that pair speed with verifiable, well-governed data will be the ones best positioned to scale AI, satisfy regulators, and earn lasting trust across their business networks.