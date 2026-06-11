UAE developers sharpen focus on construction and delivery of projects

Many UAE developers are using the current situation to speed up construction and delivery of projects – especially those sold out. This has been the case of most developers since the break out of the regional conflicts on February 28, 2026.

As a result, Dubai witnessed the handover of 44,000 homes between January 1 and mid-2026. On paper, developers have slated anywhere from 90,000 to over 120,000 units for completion during the full year.

Despite regional situation, the UAE property market experienced a record-breaking first quarter in 2026, registering a total transaction value of Dh252 billion — a 31 percent year-on-year increase. Off-plan sales continued to dominate activity, while the market transitioned toward a mature, absorption-led phase.

Emaar Properties, developer of the world’s tallest tower Burj Khalifa, today announced a large master-planned mixed-use community with a gross floor area of 4.5 million square metres and a total development value exceeding Dh200 billion that will see the development of residential towers, villas, mansions, retail facilities, hospitality, Grade A commercial spaces and civic and cultural amenities that nourish the spirit and enrich the human experience. It is designed to accommodate more than 150,000 people.

Meanwhile, Mashriq Developments, a Dubai-based property developer of quality homes, has reported significant construction progress across five residential developments in Dubai as the company continues to advance a Dh1 billion+ portfolio comprising more than 1,000 residences across some of the emirate’s fastest-growing communities.

Recently, Mashriq Elite has delivered Floarea Residence in Arjan, a 206-unit residential development that marked a major milestone for the company and reinforced its ability to deliver on its commitments.

“Delivering Floarea Residence was an important milestone for us, but it was never the destination,” said Kamran Muhammad, CEO of Mashriq Elite Developments.

“Real estate is ultimately a business built on trust, and trust is earned through execution. Seeing five developments progress simultaneously across Dubai reflects the strength of our team, our planning, and our commitment to delivering quality homes on schedule. Every milestone achieved brings us closer to creating communities that will serve residents for years to come.”

Today, Mashriq Elite’s growing portfolio spans more than 1,000+ residences, contributing to Dubai’s expanding housing market while supporting demand from both end-users and investors seeking quality homes in well-connected communities.