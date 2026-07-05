UAE developers in ground-breaking mode as regional tension eases

With Dubai property transactions exceeding $114.3 billion (Dh419.94 billion) in the first half of 2026 with more than 86,000 transactions, a number of real estate developers have broken ground on their projects to start the construction work that is expected to accelerate the growth of the UAE economy.

These projects range from ultra-luxury branded residences to premium commercial hubs. Major projects beginning construction include HQ by Arista in Al Furjan, ELLE Residences at Dubai Islands, a Dh1.9 billion rollout of five new communities by Samana Developers, a $300 million, 37-storey mixed-use tower situated in the heart of Dubai International Financial Centre, slated for completion in April 2027 and a Dh600 million luxury waterfront development by Imtiaz Developments.

More than 86,000 property sales transactions were completed during the period, contributing to total real estate transactions worth Dh419.94 billion ($114.3 billion). The findings are based on Dubai Land Department (DLD) data and show that the market continues to demonstrate strong demand from local and international investors.

Of these, real estate sales generated more than Dh286.44 billion ($78 billion) during the first six months of 2026, making it the second-highest first-half sales performance in the emirate’s history, according to a new report. With ready properties narrowly outperform off-plan sales, the report shows that Dubai recorded 71,500 residential unit sales, 7,296 building transactions and 7,129 land sales during the first half of 2026.

Arista Properties has officially broken ground on HQ, its flagship commercial development in Al Furjan, marking a significant milestone for the award-winning project that is scheduled for handover in Q4 2027.

The ground-breaking reinforces Arista’s commitment to delivering on its promises while signalling unwavering confidence in the UAE’s long-term growth story. At a time when regional uncertainty has prompted caution across industries, Arista has maintained construction momentum across its portfolio, reflecting the same resilience, optimism and future-focused outlook championed by the UAE’s leadership.

Construction at Wadi Villas by Arista has reached nearly 70 per cent completion, with close to 20 per cent additional construction completed over the past three months,and remains on track for handover later this year.

“Breaking ground on HQ reflects our conviction in the UAE’s future and celebrates an over-subscribed commercial development that is already making its mark in the boutique office segment,” said Sajal Garg, Co-founder of Arista Properties. “We have always been committed to a long-term vision in the UAE and will continue investing in projects that contribute to the country’s evolving urban landscape while creating enduring value for businesses and investors.”

Alongside the ground-breaking, Arista Properties announced HQ Elite, an elevated concept boutique office, offering a premium collection of suites that will serve as a defining feature across future commercial developments by Arista. Developed in response to growing demand for more refined and efficient commercial spaces, HQ Elite will introduce a new tier of office ownership for businesses, entrepreneurs and investors seeking exclusivity beyond convention.

“HQ was always envisioned as more than a commercial development. It was designed to redefine the modern workplace. With HQ Elite, we are taking that vision even further by creating a selective collection of office spaces for businesses that require distinction, along with exceptional quality and Grade A commercial standards,” said Mudit Jain, Co-founder of Arista Properties.

Imtiaz Developments, a Dubai-based developer with a portfolio exceeding Dh15 billion and more than 22 developments on Dubai Islands, has broken ground at Sea Cliff by Imtiaz, a premium waterfront residential development valued at Dh600 million, further strengthening its presence across one of Dubai’s fastest-growing waterfront destinations.

Mirdad by Union Properties is a Dh2 billion ($540 million) residential and retail mega-development in Dubai Motor City that broke ground with enabling works actively shaping the site for a Q4 2028 completion.

The development also reflects a broader shift in the UAE’s commercial real estate landscape. As business activity expands beyond traditional central business districts, emerging micro-markets are increasingly becoming self-sustaining commercial hubs.

The future of work is no longer defined solely by working from home or commuting to the city centre, but by working closer to where people live. This evolution is driving demand for thoughtfully designed, high-quality office spaces within thriving neighbourhoods such as Al Furjan, Jumeirah Village Circle, Jumeirah Lakes Towers and other fast-growing communities, bringing workplaces closer to talent, clients and everyday life.