UAE developer to deliver 5,000 units in Dubai, Abu Dhabi
The developer achieved record sales exceeding Dh812 million during 2020.
The UAE’s leading private property developer Reportage Properties is developing nearly a dozen projects and will deliver 5,000 units in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.
The list of projects consist of eight projects in Abu Dhabi in key areas including Masdar City, Al Raha Beach, Al Maryah Island and Yas Island, in addition to four in the emirate of Dubai.
Islam Ahmed Suleiman, CEO of Reportage Properties, said the company achieved strong sales this year which confirm the continuation of the strong performance of the UAE real estate market after overcoming the challenges associated with the Covid-19 pandemic.
He said the developer achieved record sales during 2020, exceeding Dh812 million, with a growth ratio of 125 per cent compared to 2019. The company also continued work in all its projects according to the schedule. It achieved in excess of Dh23 million sales in a day in April when it organised special sales day, reflecting pent-up demand for good projects in the market .
It also introduced a special offer during the holy month of Ramadan, offering a 10 per cent discount on all its projects in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, with only 10 per cent down payment.
The list of Reportage Properties projects in Abu Dhabi includes Al Raha Lofts 1, Al Raha Lofts 2, the Oasis Residence 1, Oasis Residence 2, The Gate, Leonardo Residence, Al Maryah Vista and Diva. In Dubai, it is developing Alexis Tower, Rukan Tower, Rukan Lofts 1, and Rukan Lofts 2.
— waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com
