UAE developer showcases projects at Cityscape Global

Reportage Properties, the leading UAE-based real estate developer, is taking part in Cityscape Global 2024 exhibition, being held in Saudi Arabia for the second year in a row.

Reportage Properties said that the exhibition provides an important platform for investors, real estate developers, designers and innovators, to exchange experience and expertise and make deals, in addition to explore the most important real estate projects worldwide.

During the exhibition, Reportage is showcasing their latest real estate projects inside and outside the UAE, while offering various discounts on the company’s projects in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Turkey.

The company is providing a special offer on the Montenapoleone project in Cairo, Egypt, which offer a 15% discount, a 15% down payment and 1% monthly installments. They also offer a 10% discount on the Najd 2 project in Saudi Arabia, with a 10% down payment and 1% monthly payments.

The company is also providing a special offer on 12 of its projects in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, with rates ranging from 5% to 15%, with down payments ranging from 5% to 20%, all with a 1% monthly installments. They also offer discounts of up to 30% when paying in cash for the Sylvana project in Turkey, and up to 40% when paying in cash for the Afra Park project in Turkey. Reportage Properties’ portfolio includes 50 projects in the UAE, Egypt, Turkey, Morocco, Saudi Arabia, East Africa (Rwanda, Uganda), and Azerbaijan. The company’s sales exceeded Dh3.7 billion in 2023, compared to Dh2.3 billion in 2022, with annualised growth exceeding 60%. The exhibition 2024 version includes the Real Estate Investors Forum, which hosts 150 investors from 22 countries, aiming to enhance cooperation in investment projects, and provide an important center for opportunities and investments.