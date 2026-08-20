UAE developer Arada unveils Dh5 billion Australia project

UAE developer Arada is expanding its Australian footprint with a Dh5 billion twin-tower residential project on the Gold Coast, marking its first development outside New South Wales.

The project follows Arada’s acquisition of a site in Broadbeach and will deliver close to 1,000 homes, with construction to be carried out by the group’s Australian construction subsidiary Roberts Co.

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The development is scheduled for completion ahead of the 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games, which are expected to support continued investment and housing demand across Southeast Queensland.

952 homes across two towers

Designed by Plus Studio, the Broadbeach project will include 952 one, two and three bedroom residences across two towers connected by a landscaped podium.

The development will feature a lagoon pool, lap pool, gym, sauna and wellness facilities, alongside private dining areas, a library, lounge and work-from-home spaces.

Around 1,200 square meters of ground-floor space will be allocated to retail and hospitality.

The site is located opposite the Gold Coast Convention Centre and close to the beach, with access to the light rail network. It is also within walking distance of The Star Gold Coast and Pacific Fair Shopping Centre.

Arada expands Australian pipeline

Ahmed Alkhoshaibi Group CEO of Arada said the project reflects the company’s ambition to expand across key urban markets in Australia.

He said using Roberts Co to build the development would allow Arada to manage construction quality, delivery and accountability through its own business.

Arada entered Australia in 2024 and has since built a pipeline of eight projects comprising more than 5,000 homes. The group acquired tier-one contractor Roberts Co in 2025.

The developer said its investment in Queensland comes as the Gold Coast experiences population growth, interstate migration and major infrastructure investment ahead of the 2032 Games.

Globally, Arada has projects valued at Dh130 billion and a portfolio of more than 55,000 homes across the UAE, UK and Australia.