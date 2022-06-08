UAE delegation to visit Morocco to discuss trade, investment

Delegation led by the Minister of Economy comprises a number of UAE government and private sector representatives

Minister of Economy Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri will lead the UAE delegation. The UAE-Morocco non-oil trade reached Dh3.1 billion in 2021, achieving a 44 per cent growth compared to 2020. — File photo

Minister of Economy Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri will lead a high-level UAE delegation to Morocco to discuss means to boost mutual investment flows and expand economic partnerships in the next stage.

The delegation, which will be leaving on June 9, 2022, will explore promising investment opportunities in the markets of the two countries and strengthen them during the next phase. The UAE-Morocco non-oil trade reached Dh3.1 billion in 2021, achieving a 44 per cent growth compared to 2020.

The visit aims to promote cooperation between the business communities of the two countries and motivate the private sector and entrepreneurs to contribute further to the development of the trade and economic partnership between the UAE and Morocco.

In addition, the visit will see meetings with a number of Moroccan ministers, senior government officials, and representatives of the private sector, apart from an interactive session on future investment opportunities, organized by the ‘Investopia’ summit. The session will bring together a number of companies, businesspersons, investors, entrepreneurs, and SMEs from the two countries to learn about new opportunities for building development and sustainable partnerships. These will help elevate the strategic relations between the two countries to higher levels of cooperation and integration, as well as utilize Investopia’s global experience in the development of economic and commercial sectors in Morocco.

The cooperation sectors are scheduled to be discussed during this visit, as they are the key drivers of the development of the two countries’ relations in the next phase. These sectors primarily include energy and renewable energy, industry, trade, and mining, tourism and infrastructure, Information and Communications Technology (ICT), food security, transport and logistics, agricultural technology, entrepreneurship, and other sectors supporting the future economy.

Furthermore, Saeed Ahmed Al Dhaheri, Ambassador of the UAE to the Kingdom of Morocco, will be attending the delegation’s meetings there. The visiting UAE delegation comprises several government entities including the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation; the Federation of Chambers of Commerce and Industry; and the UAE International Investors Council; along with representatives of a number of private sector institutions and investment companies in the country. These include Sharaf Group, Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company (Masdar), Gulf Pharmaceutical Industries (Julphar), LIFCO, and Global Jet Technic.

