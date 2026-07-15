UAE corporate wellness market nears $600m as AI platforms drive workplace wellbeing

The UAE corporate wellness market alone was valued at roughly $361 million in 2025, with forecasts putting it at nearly $591 million by 2034, a compound annual growth rate of about 5.6 per cent, studies show.

Some estimates place the UAE as the fastest growing corporate wellness market in the Middle East and Africa region, with the broader UAE wellness economy pegged at around $40.8 billion, the fastest growing in the MENA region overall. Around 65 per cent of large UAE employers already run structured wellness programmes, suggesting a market primed for a platform that can aggregate and act on wellbeing data at an institutional level.

In this regard, ELYS Life, an AI-powered nervous-system intelligence infrastructure founded by Renat Mansurov, has announced a strategic advisory partnership with Cláudia Pinto, Founder and CEO of The Empowering Women Middle East, and Maher Al Kaabi, Governance and Sustainability Advisor. The partnership moves ELYS Life toward a government-aligned wellbeing standard for the Middle East, built on the belief that a sustainable city has to take care of its people.

“Dubai has always set out to build the happiest city in the world, and that takes economic growth, environmental responsibility and human wellbeing moving together, not three separate goals. Our role is to help ELYS Life reach government pace and scale, so wellbeing becomes something this region measures and plans for, alongside GDP growth and green space,” said Pinto.

Most conversations about sustainability in Dubai centre on clean energy, green buildings and carbon targets. This partnership argues human wellbeing belongs in that same category, something a city plans for and measures. Built around three intelligences, intellectual, emotional and spiritual, and powered by personalized AI, the infrastructure gives each person a single, secure, self-controlled record of their wellbeing.

ELYS Life already supports healthcare, longevity, corporate wellbeing, education, community, therapy and coaching partners with a personalized, AI-driven nervous-system support layer, transforming wearable, behavioral and clinical signals, including from Apple Health, Oura, WHOOP and Garmin, into real-time personalized guidance. That includes recognizing stress escalation before burnout develops, not just responding after it happens. For companies, that means employees get private, non-clinical support for stress and resilience, while leadership gets aggregated insight it can act on.

“ELYS Life is already real, already built, already in people’s hands, and that’s rare. Sustainability only works if people can live inside of it. Our role is to bring the governance and clarity that lets a strong product earn recognition,” said Al Kaabi.

The partnership treats Dubai as the proving ground for a wellbeing standard built to travel. The roadmap moves in phases, starting with governance and data-privacy alignment, moving through platform enhancement and an institutional pilot, and building toward formal government recognition and expansion across the region’s corporate, healthcare, education and family sectors.

The partnership also carries a giving-back principle. As it grows commercially, a defined share returns to the greater Dubai community as a low-cost option to those individuals who would otherwise be excluded, starting with a free service, such as helping pilgrims perform Umrah and understand what their bodies need before, during and after the journey, extending The Empowering Women Middle East’s existing philanthropic work.

“This is bigger than an app. I chose to build this in the Middle East because a truly sustainable city must be a healthy one, for the people living in it. WithCláudia Pinto and Maher Al Kaabi beside us, we can build something that serves people,” said Mansurov.