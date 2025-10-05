UAE: Corporate tax registrants surpassed 640,000 before September 30 deadline

The number of corporate tax registrants has surpassed 640,000, reflecting strong responsiveness from businesses ahead of the 30th September 2025 deadline for the financial year ending 31st December 2024, data from the Federal Tax Authority (FTA) showed on Sunday.

The FTA also extended the filing and payment deadline to 31st December 2024 for companies established on or after 1st June 2023 whose first tax period ended on or before 29th February 2024. Additionally, a grace period was granted for registrants who delayed updating tax records between 1st January 2024 and 31st March 2025, allowing amendments without penalties.

The FTA expressed its appreciation to the large number of corporate taxpayers who achieved high compliance rates exceeding international benchmarks in registering with the Authority within the legal timeframes set for each category.

The Authority commended taxpayers who filed returns, submitted annual declarations, and paid dues on time, noting that processing this large volume of returns demonstrates the efficiency of the UAE’s legislative and procedural tax framework, which aligns with global best practices and leverages advanced digital compliance systems.

Khalid Ali Al Bustani, Director-General of the FTA, highlighted that compliance levels had risen significantly as a result of enhanced awareness and the growing tax culture, supported by the FTA’s regular communication with stakeholders to foster collaboration and continuous development.

Al Bustani explained that hundreds of thousands of corporate tax returns and declarations had been processed through the EmaraTax digital platform, which provides round-the-clock tax services with speed and transparency. He added that thousands of requests were efficiently handled daily, while the Call Centre offered immediate assistance during peak periods.

He noted that the UAE’s flexible tax environment encourages voluntary compliance, supported by a series of government initiatives, including a Cabinet decision exempting certain corporate taxpayers and entities from administrative penalties for late registration, provided that their first tax return is filed within seven months of their initial tax period.

Al Bustani attributed the high compliance rates to the proactive steps taken by the FTA, including continuous enhancements to the EmaraTax platform, which streamlines registration and filing procedures in line with the UAE’s Zero Bureaucracy programme. These improvements have reduced administrative burdens and supported business growth by simplifying compliance.

He added that the FTA’s comprehensive awareness campaigns played a crucial role in achieving these results. Through the Taxpayer Support Centre, Live Tax Connect, direct communication, SMS reminders, and social media, the Authority has ensured businesses remain informed of their obligations.

Since the start of 2024, the FTA has implemented a two-year awareness plan, hosting more than 154 sessions — both virtual and in-person — attended by around 48,000 participants across the Emirates. The Authority also provides updated guides, videos, and infographics on its website to help taxpayers comply easily and accurately with corporate tax regulations.