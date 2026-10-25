UAE consumers prioritise trust, but relevance now drives brand choice

Trust remains one of the most important factors influencing purchasing decisions in the UAE, but consumers are increasingly looking for brands that feel personally relevant to them, according to a new report by Edelman.

The findings come from the UAE edition of the 2026 Edelman Trust Barometer Special Report: Brand Growth in an Insular World, which found that 91 per cent of consumers consider trust to be important or critical when deciding what to buy, putting it on par with quality and value for money.

The report also found that the UAE is the most open market among the 15 countries surveyed. While 66 per cent of respondents globally exhibit what Edelman describes as an “insular trust mindset” and are hesitant to trust people with different backgrounds or values, the figure falls to 45 per cent in the UAE, the lowest among all surveyed markets.

That openness presents opportunities for brands, but consumers increasingly expect businesses to connect with them in more meaningful ways.

“The UAE stands out as an open and diverse market, but consumers here still expect brands to earn a place in their lives,” said Atrayee Choudhury, Account Director, Brand, at Edelman UAE. “Trust gives people confidence in a brand, but relevance gives them a reason to choose it.”

According to the research, relevance extends beyond cultural trends or marketing campaigns. On average, 90 per cent of respondents said utility is important in determining whether a brand is relevant. Meanwhile, 88 per cent pointed to brands that reflect who they are, while another 88 per cent cited emotional connection. Understanding the communities consumers care about was important for 86 per cent of respondents.

However, the report suggests that many companies are struggling to meet these expectations. The largest gap identified was around identity reflection, where there was a 21-percentage-point difference between what consumers want from brands and how well they believe brands are currently delivering.

In practical terms, consumers increasingly expect brands to understand them rather than simply target them through data-driven advertising, the report said.

“It is about understanding what matters to people and showing up in a way that feels useful and meaningful to them,” Atrayee Choudhury said. “Personalisation needs to go beyond serving a more targeted advertisement. People need to feel that the brand understands them.”

The research also highlights the growing influence of independent recommendations. Among UAE consumers with an insular mindset, only 24 per cent said a brand’s own messaging had the biggest impact on trust. That figure rises to 38 per cent when information comes from people who are not paid by the brand, underlining the importance of reviews, recommendations and word-of-mouth advocacy.

The findings suggest that, in an increasingly competitive market, trust alone may no longer be enough. For brands seeking growth in the UAE, success will increasingly depend on combining credibility with experiences and messaging that consumers feel genuinely reflect their needs and lives.