UAE consolidates its position as destination for major corporate headquarters in 2025

The UAE has entrenched its position as a major destination for global companies seeking regional or global headquarters, benefiting from a sophisticated legislative system, advanced digital and financial infrastructure, and its geographic location linking Asian, African, and European markets.

In 2025, major corporations continued to expand and position themselves in the UAE, strengthening the country's position as a leading global business platform.

Global economic reports released this year confirmed that the UAE is one of the most attractive markets for foreign direct investment. The country ranked second among emerging markets in the Kearney Foundation's "FDI Confidence Index 2025" report, and was also ranked among the most competitive countries in the "World Competitiveness Yearbook 2025" issued by the International Institute for Management Development (IMD).

The year 2025 witnessed the announcement of several major companies establishing new headquarters in the UAE, or the completion of the process of relocating their headquarters, including PayPal, which in April 2025 opened its regional headquarters in Dubai, its first in the Middle East and Africa, serving more than 80 markets in the region and Veon, the Nasdaq-listed global telecommunications company, moved its global headquarters to Dubai, becoming one of the largest global companies headquartered in Dubai. Partners Group, a global private equity firm, opened a regional office in Abu Dhabi in June 2025.

Newcomers also included Bitcoin.com, which the Dubai Multi Commodities Centre announced had joined the DMCC Crypto Centre, and the American Fortress Investment Group, which announced in May 2025 the establishment of an office in Abu Dhabi to advance global strategy.

The UAE’s attractiveness is not limited to newly announced ventures as many of the world’s largest and most renowned companies had already chosen the country as their regional base, including Meta, Google, Oracle, Microsoft, Amazon, Cisco, Visa, Mastercard, and many more.

Mohamed Karam, Regional Manager at InSinkErator – a Whirlpool company, affirmed that the UAE has solidified its position as a preferred investment destination for multinational companies, thanks to its dynamic and advanced business environment marked by flexibility and high competitiveness.

He explained that the forward-looking economic policies of the UAE’s wise leadership, combined with advanced infrastructure and investment-friendly legislation, have made the country a global hub for companies seeking sustainable growth opportunities in the region.

He added that the UAE market is a strategic platform for innovation and expansion, providing an ideal climate for business development and fostering long-term partnerships. He also highlighted that the UAE’s commitment to sustainability and the transition toward a circular economy adds further appeal for companies operating in technology, industry, and services.

Karam said the UAE will remain a key player on the global investment map, due to its ability to combine innovation with promising opportunities, thereby strengthening investor confidence and confirming its position as an ideal destination for business.

Meanwhile, Vinay Surana, Regional CEO for Asia-Pacific, Middle East, and Africa at Allianz Partners, said the UAE market is distinguished by economic strength and advanced infrastructure, enabling it to create an integrated environment that values people while embracing innovation.

He stated that the UAE provides multinational companies with ideal growth opportunities, supported by a comprehensive system of investment-friendly legislation, digital innovation, and high-quality services that help businesses deliver true added value to their customers.

Similarly, Hasan Onder, President of Daikin Middle East, Turkey, and Africa, emphasised that the UAE has become one of the most attractive global investment destinations, thanks to its outstanding business environment that combines flexibility, innovation, and advanced infrastructure.

He said that the UAE’s open economic policies and advanced regulations enhance the confidence of global companies seeking expansion in the region. The country not only offers a promising market but also serves as a strategic platform for expansion into the Middle East and Africa.

Onder stressed that what distinguishes the UAE market is its ability to combine rapid economic growth with the adoption of the latest technologies, making it a preferred destination for global companies looking for long-term opportunities.