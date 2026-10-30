UAE-Congo CEPA enters into force, removing tariffs on most products

A trade agreement between the UAE and the Democratic Republic of Congo came into force on Friday, removing tariffs on the vast majority of product lines and opening new opportunities for businesses and investors in both countries.

The Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement is expected to boost bilateral trade by simplifying customs procedures, reducing trade barriers and encouraging investment in key sectors, including logistics, energy and manufacturing.

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The agreement builds on growing economic ties between the two countries, with bilateral non-oil trade reaching $3.5 billion in 2025, an increase of 38.5 per cent compared with the previous year.

The DRC is an important market for UAE exports, including vehicles, machinery, electronics and construction materials, while the UAE serves as a trading hub for Congolese exports such as metals, food products, cotton and other agricultural goods.

Expanding access to African markets

The agreement is expected to provide UAE businesses with greater access to the DRC and neighbouring markets across Central and Eastern Africa.

The DRC borders nine countries, making it a potential gateway for companies seeking to expand their presence across the region.

The country is among Africa's ten largest economies, with gross domestic product of $122.28 billion and an economic growth rate of 5.2 per cent, according to figures cited in the announcement.

It is also a major supplier of minerals used in energy transition technologies and electrical components.

The DRC accounts for more than 70 per cent of global cobalt production and is Africa's leading copper producer. It also produces gold, tin, tantalum and tungsten.

These resources create opportunities for investment and trade across industrial supply chains, particularly in energy and manufacturing.

New opportunities for UAE businesses

Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, UAE Minister of Foreign Trade, said the agreement would strengthen the country's access to African markets and support its wider trade diversification strategy.

"The entry into force of our CEPA with the Democratic Republic of Congo signals another significant stride forward in our growth agenda," Al Zeyoudi said.

He added that the agreement would create opportunities for UAE exporters, investors and industries while supporting closer private-sector cooperation between the two countries.

The minister said the UAE remained focused on connecting its economy with high-potential markets and building strategic partnerships that support long-term economic growth.

UAE expands global trade agreements

The UAE's CEPA programme forms part of its strategy to strengthen trade relations with international markets and reduce barriers to the movement of goods and services.

With the DRC agreement entering into force, the UAE has concluded comprehensive economic partnership agreements with 40 countries, of which 20 are now operational.

The agreements are intended to support non-oil trade growth, improve market access for UAE exporters and encourage investment across a wider range of industries.

The latest agreement is expected to strengthen economic cooperation between the UAE and the DRC while providing businesses with more opportunities to expand across African markets.