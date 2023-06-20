UAE Central Bank's balance sheet at its largest ever

Balance sheet up 6.3% to Dh631.6 billion at end of April 2023

By WAM Published: Tue 20 Jun 2023, 8:29 PM

The Central Bank of the UAE’s (CBUAE) balance sheet grew by 6.3 per cent on a monthly basis to reach Dh631.63 billion at the end of April 2023, marking the largest level ever in its history, the apex bank said in its budget report for April 2023.

The apex bank said that its balance sheet also increased YoY by 24 per cent – or the equivalent of Dh121.8 billion against Dh509.81 billion at the end of April 2022. It grew by 13.8 per cent since the beginning of the year to Dh554.99 billion at the end of December 2022.

The report said on the asset side, the CBUAE has Dh266.49 billion for cash and bank balances in April, along with reserved investments to the tune of Dh203.9 billion.

As for liability and capital, CBUAE’s current and deposit accounts stood at Dh271.43 billion, monetary bills and Islamic certificates of deposit at Dh202.18 billion, currency notes and coins issued at Dh133.12 billion, capital and reserves at Dh14.21 billion. The bank’s other liabilities stood at Dh9.95 billion.