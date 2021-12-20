UAE Central Bank to increase oversight on banks' real estate exposures

The lira has shed more than half its value this year in Turkey’s second currency crisis since 2018.
Business3 days ago
The UAE Central Bank on Monday said new enhanced supervisory rules will be implemented about banks' exposure to the real estate sector.
The new rules, which will come into effect from December 30, 2021, will cover all types of on-balance-sheet loans and investments, and all off-balance-sheet exposures to the real estate sector.
The rules further refine definitions, measurement and supervision to adopt the best practice in bank real estate financing and risk management.
The comprehensive standards require banks to review and improve their internal policies to enhance sound underwriting, valuation and general risk management for their real estate exposures.
The new methodology also introduces measurement of these exposures, based on credit risk-weighted assets using the Central Bank’s capital adequacy standards.
ALSO READ:
The regulator said banks with higher risk-weighted real estate exposure in their portfolios will be subject to a more extensive supervisory review of their underwriting and risk management practices in this segment.
The new standards will start with a one-year observation period, during which banks will be required to enhance their practices to meet the new Standards.
The apex bank will evaluate these standards based on a supervisory review during the observation period.
“Banks will continue to play a crucial role in financing real estate and construction, which are vital sectors of the UAE economy. The CBUAE has developed a novel risk-based methodology to enhance monitoring and supervision of bank real estate exposures. These new Standards will enhance best practice in real estate financing in the UAE, and facilitate the safety and soundness of our financial system,” said Khaled Mohamed Balama, Governor of the UAE Central Bank.
-waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com
The lira has shed more than half its value this year in Turkey’s second currency crisis since 2018.
Business3 days ago
NFTs are digital assets representing arts and collectibles which can be traded online
Business3 days ago
The development of the TA’ZIZ industrial hub is expected to benefit from Adnoc and ADQ’s world-class infrastructure and high-quality feedstock, as well as the support of MoIAT.
Business4 days ago
Despite the increase in companies reporting to CDP, the quality of disclosures remains patchy and nearly 17,000 companies received the lowest possible 'F' grade in the NGO's annual assessment for not reporting any data
Business4 days ago
The UAE is Pakistan’s largest trading partner in the Middle East and a major source of investments and remittances
Business4 days ago
ADGM has long established a competitive niche in being one of the most attractive, accessible and innovative centres that offers unique financial solutions
Business4 days ago
Nair is a rare outsider at the helm of the tightly controlled family fashion house
Business5 days ago
The Middle East’s economic recovery will continue to follow a mixed pattern given divergent growth strategies and policies across the region
Business5 days ago