UAE Central Bank tightens Anti-Money Laundering rules to meet compliance standards

The Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) has issued a major update to its guidance on Anti-Money Laundering (AML), combating terrorism financing and proliferation financing, reinforcing the country’s push to align its financial system with the world’s most advanced compliance standards and safeguard its reputation as a trusted global financial hub.

The revised framework, released on Wednesday, provides clearer instructions to banks, exchange houses and registered hawala providers on how to detect suspicious transactions, assess emerging risks and strengthen internal monitoring systems. The move supports the UAE’s National Strategy for Anti-Money Laundering and Counter-Terrorism Financing (2024–2027) and aligns with expectations set by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), the global watchdog overseeing financial crime compliance.

In simple terms, the update helps financial institutions better identify their customers, understand where money is coming from, track unusual trade activity, and prevent funds from being diverted into illegal channels. That strengthens confidence among global investors, correspondent banks and regulators dealing with the UAE.

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The guidance package includes four supervisory manuals and two best-practice frameworks designed to sharpen how institutions assess risks and train employees. Together, they form a more structured system to prevent misuse of the financial sector.

One key area covered is proliferation financing — funding linked to weapons development and sanctioned entities. Banks are now expected to continuously assess exposure to such risks, review their internal safeguards and monitor new patterns or networks that could signal suspicious activity.

Another focus is trade-based money laundering, a complex method in which criminals disguise illicit transfers through over- or under-invoicing goods or manipulating shipping routes. Given the UAE’s role as a major global trade and logistics hub, strengthening monitoring of trade flows is particularly important.

The central bank also issued updated expectations on correspondent banking relationships — the partnerships through which local banks process cross-border payments with overseas institutions. These relationships are essential for international trade and remittances, but they can also carry compliance risks if not carefully supervised. The new guidance helps lenders apply stronger checks while maintaining access to global financial networks.

Customer due diligence rules were another major pillar of the update. Financial institutions are now required to deepen their understanding of clients’ risk profiles from the onboarding stage through the relationship, ensuring better documentation, monitoring, and record-keeping. This improves transparency and reduces the chances of illicit funds entering the system.

Alongside supervisory guidance, the CBUAE issued two practical manuals to strengthen institutional risk assessments and staff training. These encourage firms to adopt risk-based compliance strategies — meaning resources are focused on the highest-risk areas — and to train employees according to their roles so suspicious activity can be detected earlier and reported faster.

For the wider economy, the significance of these changes goes beyond technical compliance. Stronger anti-financial-crime safeguards help maintain the UAE’s access to international banking channels, support investor confidence, and protect the country’s status as a fast-growing regional hub for trade, capital flows, and wealth management.

They also reinforce the Emirates’ progress in meeting global regulatory benchmarks, following years of intensive reforms aimed at strengthening oversight of the financial sector.

Khaled Mohamed Balama, Governor of the CBUAE, said the new package reflects the regulator’s determination to strengthen the country’s leadership in combating financial crime and align its systems with the highest international standards.

“The issuance of this new regulatory guidance package reflects the CBUAE’s commitment to solidifying the UAE’s leadership in Anti-Money Laundering and Combating the Financing of Terrorism and Proliferation Financing, in line with the highest international standards, and enhancing its position as a secure and trusted global financial hub,” he said.

The governor added that the guidance would help licensed financial institutions and registered hawala providers identify emerging risks more effectively, strengthen the resilience of the national financial framework, and contribute to global financial stability.

Analysts say such regulatory upgrades are essential as the UAE expands its role in cross-border trade, fintech innovation and capital markets. By tightening oversight while preserving openness, the country is positioning itself as a jurisdiction that combines growth with credibility — a balance increasingly valued by global investors and regulators alike.