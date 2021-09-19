UAE central bank sees Covid-19 increasing money-laundering risks
The bank identified fraud risks such as companies or individuals submitting false claims to qualify for government stimulus support measures
The United Arab Emirates central bank sees increased risks of illicit financial flows emerging from the Covid-19 pandemic, including money-laundering and terrorism financing, it said in a report published on Sunday.
The use of unlicensed money service providers for money laundering has increased during the coronavirus crisis last year, the report said, as well as the use of e-commerce to launder money.
“Widespread lockdowns have resulted in a significant surge in e-commerce. Due to limited ability to move funds and goods during the pandemic, illicit actors are turning to e-commerce as a money laundering tool," it said.
The number of so-called 'money mules' — people who receive illicit funds into their bank accounts to hold or withdraw and wire elsewhere, taking a commission for their services — increased, the bank said, with accounts in the majority of cases belonging to low income individuals from Africa and Asia.
The bank identified fraud risks linked to the pandemic such as companies or individuals submitting false claims to qualify for government stimulus support measures.
“As we continue to monitor and learn more about the spread of Covid-19 in our communities, we have recently observed heightened external fraud threat, especially with cyber criminals exploiting both traditional and digital channels, to remotely perpetrate cyber-enabled fraud attacks at scale in a rapidly evolving environment," the bank also said.
ALSO READ:
>> UAE issues new anti-money laundering guidance for banks
>> Upbeat UAE central bank sees 4% upswing in non-oil GDP
The report comes as the central bank steps up efforts to combat illicit financial flows.
The Financial Action Task Force, an intergovernmental anti-money laundering monitor, said last year that “fundamental and major improvements” were needed to avoid it placing the UAE on its “grey list” of countries under increased monitoring.
-
Business
UAE: Business conglomerate Gargash Group acquires ...
Acquisition to deepen and expand service offerings within the market READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Domestic tourism to get boost as Abu Dhabi...
Capital does away with pre-entry Covid-19 screening at border points READ MORE
-
KT Network
Innovation with a special focus on bio-domes and...
Fifth Dimension Elementary School will offer parents a future... READ MORE
-
KT Network
Paving the way forward
Virtual Reality set to become a central feature of Vernus... READ MORE
-
News
Smooth traffic as residents enter Abu Dhabi...
By 10am on Sunday, the checkpoints at the Ghantoot border on the... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Philippine boxing champ Pacquiao to run for...
He accepted the nomination of the PDP Laban faction he is leading,... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: 7 fines you'll need to pay if you flout...
Statement encourages community to stay aware of laws set in place READ MORE
-
News
Sheikh Hamdan pays tribute to late brother Sheikh ...
The photos portray Sheikh Rashid over the years — as a child,... READ MORE
News
UAE: Pakistan embassy warns against these 7 Covid-related offences
19 September 2021
Sports
New Zealand cricket team arrive in Dubai after leaving Pakistan
19 September 2021
News
UAE rejects European Parliament resolution as 'factually incorrect'
18 September 2021
Arts and Culture
These UAE-based Filipino comics are busting cultural stereotypes
11 votes | 16 September 2021
Entertainment
Legendary comedian Norm Macdonald dies