UAE Central Bank maintains Base Rate at 15 basis points
The Central Bank also has decided to maintain the rate applicable to borrowing short-term liquidity.
The Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) has decided to maintain the Base Rate applicable to the Overnight Deposit Facility (ODF) at 15 basis points, effective from today.
This decision was taken following the US Federal Reserve Board’s announcement on Wednesday, to set the Interest on Reserve Balances (IORB) at 15 basis points, CBUAE said in a statement on Thursday.
The Central Bank also has decided to maintain the rate applicable to borrowing short-term liquidity from the CBUAE through all standing credit facilities at 50 basis points above the Base Rate.
The Base Rate, which signals the general stance of the CBUAE’s monetary policy, shall be anchored to the US Federal Reserve Board’s IORB rate, effective from today. This follows the Federal Reserve’s announcement that, as of today, rates applicable on Interest on Excess Reserves (IOER) and Interest of Requited Reserves (IORR) will be replaced by the single IORB rate. Previously, the rate applicable to IOER had been the anchor for the CBUAE’s Base Rate. — Wam
-
Business
UAE Central Bank maintains Base Rate at 15 basis...
The Central Bank also has decided to maintain the rate applicable to... READ MORE
-
Markets
UAE gold jewellery demand jumps 461% as consumer...
Increased Covid-19 vaccination and return of tourists fuel demand. READ MORE
-
Energy
UAE: Petrol, diesel prices to rise further in...
Here's how much it will cost to tank up your car next month. READ MORE
-
KT Network
Market Day Sale on noon Daily offers Dh1 grocery...
From July 28 until August 4 midnight, customers in KSA and the UAE... READ MORE
-
Emergencies
UAE-based expat dad dies while saving daughters...
A nurse on the beach spent nearly an hour trying to save him. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 1,550 Covid-19 cases, 1,508...
Daily Covid-19 cases in the UAE have seen a near 25 per cent drop... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19 in India: Kerala orders lockdown as...
Kerala accounts for 37.1% of India's total active cases. READ MORE
-
Energy
UAE: Petrol, diesel prices to rise further in...
Here's how much it will cost to tank up your car next month. READ MORE