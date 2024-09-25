UAE Central Bank announces M-Bills auction on September 30

InterContinental Dubai Festival City debuts newly enhanced events centre to boost Dubai’s MICE landscape
The Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) on Wednesday announced an auction of Monetary Bills (M-Bills) on 30th September.The auction includes four issues of M-Bills Treasury bonds.
According to CBUAE data, the first issue for 28 days will be up to Dh3,600 million, the second for 70 days will be up to Dh1,500 million, the third for 98 days will be up to Dh2,500 million, and the fourth for 266 days will be up to Dh6,500 million.
The issue date will be on October 2, with the maturity date for the first issue due on October 30, the second issue on December 11, the third issue on January 8, 2025, and the fourth issue on June 25, 2025.
The CBUAE announces 26 M-Bill tenders during the current year.
