UAE: Central Bank announces launch of new platform for wholesale cross-border payments

Published: Wed 5 Jun 2024, 4:01 PM Last updated: Wed 5 Jun 2024, 4:06 PM

The Central Bank of the UAE has launched the Minimum Viable Product (MVP) platform of the mBridge project – a multi-central bank digital currency common platform for wholesale cross-border payments and settlement.

This is the first multi-CBDC platform which has reached the MVP phase, ready for use by early adopters.

Several banks are part of the collaboration including Bank for International Settlements Innovation Hub Hong Kong Centre, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority, the Bank of Thailand, and the Digital Currency Institute of the People’s Bank of China.