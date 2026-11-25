Motorists in the UAE who fail to declare rain damage to their vehicles risk having future insurance claims rejected for misdeclaration, as insurers tighten policies on rain-damaged cars, a senior insurance executive has warned.

Toshita Chauhan, chief business officer for general insurance at Policybazaar.ae, said insurers have begun asking customers whether their cars have been damaged by rain, after the UAE experienced heavy downpours on and off over the past two years.

“Certain vehicles get damaged, not all are reported to the insurance company, and they could come back in the used car market,” she said. Buyers often cannot tell, as the car may still be functional.

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The UAE experienced two major rainfall events in recent years. In April 2024, the country recorded its heaviest rainfall in 75 years, with Al Ain receiving 254mm in less than 24 hours. In July 2022, Fujairah recorded 255.2mm over two days, the heaviest July rainfall in 27 years.

The UAE's record-breaking rainfall on April 16, 2024, damaged an estimated 100,000 vehicles across the country, according to insurance brokers cited by Khaleej Times. Many cars were submerged in floodwaters, with several declared irreparable and written off by insurers. The unprecedented downpour triggered thousands of insurance claims.

Why insurers are asking

Declarations allow insurers to factor a vehicle’s history into underwriting, Chauhan said. She urged customers to declare accurately, to the best of their knowledge, any past claims or damage to avoid disputes later.

Questions are not asked in every case, she said. Triggers include a flag against a chassis number in an insurer’s system, a lapse in insurance, or a customer switching from third-party to comprehensive cover. In such cases, insurers may request a vehicle testing report to assess the car’s condition.

Chauhan added that a rain-damaged vehicle may fall into a different risk category. “Depending on the extent of the damage, an insurer may decline comprehensive cover and offer only the legally required third-party policy.”

She said premiums for rain-damaged cars had not risen over the past six to eight months.

Chauhan was speaking on the sidelines of the launch of the Pay As You Drive plan, a usage-based car insurance option that bases the premium on how far a car is actually driven each year instead of a flat rate that treats every driver the same. The company claims that the plan can bring savings of up to 50 per cent for eligible customers.

Customers choose a mileage slab when they buy their policy, with the premium calculated on actual annual mileage rather than a fixed estimate that assumes every driver covers similar distances. The lower the slab, the lower the premium, and at renewal customers can review their actual usage and move to a slab that fits, so pricing stays aligned with how the car is really being driven.

“Most drivers in the UAE are still paying for a level of risk they don't actually create. Someone who works from home twice a week, or a household with a car that mostly sits in the garage, shouldn’t be charged the same as someone doing a long commute every day,” said Neeraj Gupta, CEO of Policybazaar.ae.