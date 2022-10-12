UAE calls for joint action to modernise global trade system

Dr Thani Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, told ambassadors of WTO member states that the UAE’s trading history, support for multilateralism and unrivalled track record in hosting international events make it an ideal venue for MC13. — Supplied photo

by Issac John Published: Wed 12 Oct 2022, 6:31 PM

The UAE has called for joint international action to develop the global trade system to ensure efficient flow of goods and services.

Dr Thani Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, who led a UAE delegation to the World Trade Organisation’s General Council meeting in Geneva, urged the global trading community to move forward with reforms to modernise the global trade system.

Addressing the meeting, Al Zeyoudi also called for joint efforts in promoting WTO’s role as a forum for trade negotiations and effective platform for solving disputes. The minister was accompanied to Geneva by Ahmed Abdulrahman Al Jarman, the UAE’s permanent representative to the United Nations, and Rashed Al Balooshi, undersecretary of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development.

Seeking support for the UAE’s bid to host the 13th Ministerial Conference in Abu Dhabi in December 2023, Al Zeyoudi told ambassadors of WTO member states that the UAE’s trading history, support for multilateralism and unrivalled track record in hosting international events make it an ideal venue for MC13.

Citing the progress made at the 12th Ministerial Conference in June, including breakthroughs on fisheries subsidies, intellectual property, pandemic preparedness, and removing restrictions on food exports, the minister called for similar unity of purpose to ensure the WTO remains a credible custodian of global trade.

“Now is the time to build on this momentum and push for greater progress to embrace digitalization and enhance strategic digital trade policies, as well as to strengthen the WTO’s role as a forum for trade negotiation and rule-making, and an effective platform for dispute resolution and arbitration. We look forward to working closely with WTO members in the year ahead to strengthen the future of global trade by building greater inclusiveness, transparency and innovation in our multilateral trading system,” the minister said.

Al Zeyoudi met WTO Director-General Dr Ngozi Okonjo Iweala and also held discussions with Rebeca Grynspan, secretary-general of United Nations Conference on Trade and Development on the pressing issues of climate change and food security.

He said meetings of the WTO General Council are a welcome opportunity to connect with the global trading community and reassert commitment to open, frictionless, rules-based trade.

“I believe that commitment has perhaps never been more important. As we emerge from the biggest disruption to supply chains in our lifetimes, member states must continue to reject isolationism and protectionism and pursue multilateral, multilevel partnerships that accelerate the flow of goods, remove unnecessary barriers to trade and catalyze industrial activity and job creation,” he said, adding, “with our CEPA agenda, we have placed trade at the heart of our new economic policy, and it is important that we are able to advance ideas that can enhance the global trading system.”

