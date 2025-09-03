UAE businesses brace for first corporate tax filing deadline

As the September 30 deadline for filing corporate tax returns approaches, businesses across the UAE are bracing for their first real compliance test under the landmark corporate tax law. Introduced on January 1, 2024, the legislation represents a structural shift that has aligned the country with global taxation practices, ushering in a new era of financial discipline and accountability.

Tax experts warn that the stakes are high. Companies that fail to file on time face escalating penalties — fixed fines for the first month, rising charges for every subsequent month of delay, and interest on unpaid tax liabilities accruing from the due date. Beyond the financial cost, late compliance risks liquidity pressures and reputational setbacks at a time when confidence and transparency are becoming critical to doing business in the UAE.

“Corporate tax return filing will not be as straightforward as VAT,” cautioned Manu Palerichal, CEO and founder partner of CLA Emirates. “It requires a solid grasp of IFRS standards, because accuracy is critical. Moreover, some strategic choices, such as adopting the Realisation Method, must be exercised in the first return and cannot be changed later. A wrong choice could create major tax implications. For instance, if a company revalues property, tax may be payable immediately—even without a sale.”

That complexity is precisely why experts are urging companies to treat the September 30 deadline as a decisive moment. “The corporate tax law is a structural shift in how companies must operate,” said James Mathew, CEO and managing partner of UHY James Chartered Accountants. “Those that embrace this change will gain resilience and credibility. Those that delay risk learning the hard way that compliance is not optional—it is the new language of business in the UAE.”

For most firms following the Gregorian calendar, the first filing will cover January 1 to December 31, 2024, with returns due by September 30, 2025. Businesses on different fiscal years have separate deadlines—for example, those ending March 31 must file by December 31, 2025. While companies incorporated in mid-2023 were given an extension, authorities have made it clear that no such relief will be offered again.

For many SMEs, the challenge runs deeper than deadlines. Years of operating without audits have left gaps in reconciliations and financial records. Payables, receivables, and inter-company balances often remain incomplete, forcing some firms to reconcile multiple years of accounts at once. Tax advisors warn that the UAE’s transfer pricing rules, requiring full disclosure of related-party transactions, will be especially daunting for companies with informal or incomplete records. “The absence of financial discipline is no longer just an operational issue,” one Dubai-based consultant said. “It is now a regulatory risk that threatens compliance and weakens investor and banking confidence.”

Another hurdle is reconciling opening balances as of January 1, 2024, which—if not accurately reported—could lead to disputes and additional penalties. At the same time, liquidity is emerging as a key concern. Many firms report profits on paper but face tight working capital, delayed receivables, or cash shortages that could prevent timely tax payments. “The tax obligation is now an unavoidable line item,” warned a senior UAE audit partner. “Companies cannot afford to overlook cash planning. Firms showing profits but lacking liquidity risk damaging their reputation and straining relationships with lenders.”

The situation is particularly complex for businesses in Free Zones. Palerichal explained that eligibility for the zero per cent tax benefit must be carefully reviewed. “If the criteria are not fully met in the first year, the benefit is lost for the next four years—even if compliance is achieved later,” he said. “Waiting until the last minute risks not only errors but also technical hurdles, as the FTA portal will likely be under heavy traffic near the deadline.”

While the immediate challenge is to file on time, experts stress the need for a broader shift in mindset. Compliance cannot be a once-a-year scramble. Instead, it should be embedded in corporate culture. Institutionalising annual audits, strengthening internal controls, and investing in financial systems that generate real-time data are essential steps. “Running a business without reliable visibility is like driving blindfolded,” Mathew said. “Compliance frameworks are not just about avoiding penalties—they empower leaders with clarity, control, and confidence.”

Experts said for firms that succeed, the new tax regime offers more than compliance—it brings opportunity. “With only weeks to go, businesses must act now. The penalty framework leaves little room for error, and the cost of non-compliance stretches far beyond fines to include operational disruption, strained liquidity, and long-term reputational damage. In the UAE’s new tax era, preparedness is no longer optional—it is the price of staying in business.”

Key risks of missing the deadline

Missing the first corporate tax deadline comes with significant financial and operational consequences. Key risks include:

Escalating penalties: Fixed fines apply for the first month of delay, followed by additional monthly penalties until the return is filed. Unpaid taxes also accrue daily fines from the due date until full settlement.

Liquidity strain: Companies showing profits on paper but facing delayed receivables or cash shortages risk being unable to pay on time. This can create severe working capital pressures and damage credit standing.

Reputational damage: Non-compliance undermines credibility with investors, lenders, and regulators. In the UAE’s new tax era, timely compliance is a measure of corporate governance.

Operational risks: Businesses with incomplete records or unreconciled accounts may find compliance overwhelming. Transfer pricing rules and disclosure requirements leave little tolerance for informal practices.

Lost free zone benefits: Firms failing to meet eligibility for the zero per cent tax regime in the first year risk losing that benefit for the next four years.

Compliance checklist

Ensure all accounts are audited and reconciled.

Review opening balances as of January 1, 2024.

Assess Free Zone eligibility early.

Strengthen liquidity planning to ensure cash is available for payments.

File well before the deadline to avoid last-minute system congestion on the FTA portal.