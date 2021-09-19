UAE: Business conglomerate Gargash Group acquires Deem Finance
Acquisition to deepen and expand service offerings within the market
Gargash Group, a UAE business conglomerate with an interest in automotive, real estate, and investments, on Sunday announced the acquisition of Deem Finance, a leading consumer finance business.
Gargash Group, which has a strong presence in the non-banking financial services sector for 23 years through Daman Investments, said the acquisition would deepen and expand its financial services offerings within the market and would further accelerate the group’s ability to meet its strategic growth plans.
The value and other details of the acquisition were not disclosed in the announcement.
“We are excited to be part of Deem’s growth journey. This is a transformational transaction that will allow us to reimagine financial services in a way that the success of our brands is aligned with the financial success of our customers,” Shehab M. Gargash, managing director & group CEO of Gargash Group, said in a statement.
Deem Finance, headquartered in Abu Dhabi, is a leading financial services institution in the UAE, offering credit cards, personal loans and wholesale deposit products to UAE corporate clients. Licensed by the UAE Central Bank, Deem Finance has attracted a broad customer base in the UAE market through its range of innovative cash up and loyalty driven cards. Daman Investments is one of the leading regional players in the non-banking financial services sector and offers services including asset management, securities brokerage as well as wealth management, said the statement.
Daman Investments also has a legacy of providing best-in-class investment management and advisory services to both local and regional clients. Through its core advisory services, Daman helps companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses; provides advice on mergers, acquisitions and disposals; and underwrites equity and debt capital market transactions.
Ahmed Khizer Khan, the CEO of Daman Investments, said Deem Finance has built a strong product portfolio and has the technological foundation required launching innovative financial products and services catering to the evolving needs of both individual and corporate.
- customers.issacjohn@khaleejtimes.com
-
News
UAE: Domestic tourism to witness boost as Abu...
Capital does away with pre-entry Covid-19 screening at border points READ MORE
-
KT Network
Innovation with a special focus on bio-domes and...
Fifth Dimension Elementary School will offer parents a future... READ MORE
-
KT Network
Paving the way forward
Virtual Reality set to become a central feature of Vernus... READ MORE
-
KT Network
New e-commerce platform Kanzi launches in the UAE
The newly launched ‘shop to win’ platform aims to give... READ MORE
-
News
Smooth traffic as residents enter Abu Dhabi...
By 10am on Sunday, the checkpoints at the Ghantoot border on the... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Philippine boxing champ Pacquiao to run for...
He accepted the nomination of the PDP Laban faction he is leading,... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: 7 fines you'll need to pay if you flout...
Statement encourages community to stay aware of laws set in place READ MORE
-
News
Sheikh Hamdan pays tribute to late brother Sheikh ...
The photos portray Sheikh Rashid over the years — as a child,... READ MORE
News
UAE: Pakistan embassy warns against these 7 Covid-related offences
19 September 2021
Sports
New Zealand cricket team arrive in Dubai after leaving Pakistan
19 September 2021
News
UAE rejects European Parliament resolution as 'factually incorrect'
18 September 2021
Arts and Culture
These UAE-based Filipino comics are busting cultural stereotypes
11 votes | 16 September 2021
Entertainment
Legendary comedian Norm Macdonald dies