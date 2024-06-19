E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UAE: Brookfield-led consortium to invest in GEMS Education

The transaction is expected to be completed in the third quarter of 2024, subject to conditions

By Reuters

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

 

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents

Published: Wed 19 Jun 2024, 8:22 AM

Last updated: Wed 19 Jun 2024, 8:44 AM

A consortium led by Brookfield Asset Management has agreed to invest in Dubai-based international education provider GEMS Education, the companies said in a joint statement on Tuesday.

They did not specify the size of the investment, but said private equity firm CVC Capital partners will substantially exit its stake in GEMS as part of the deal, five years after it acquired a 30 per cent holding in the company.


The transaction is expected to be completed in the third quarter of 2024, subject to conditions.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


Other investors in the consortium include Gulf Islamic Investments, Marathon Asset Management, and the State Oil Fund of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ).

GEMS also said it secured financing from a consortium of UAE banks to fund the repayment of its existing financial arrangements.

A family business, GEMS Education grew from a single school in 1959 to now educating 140,000 students.

In 2019, GEMS' joint venture in Saudi Arabia acquired Ma'arif, the kingdom's largest education company.

ALSO READ:



More news from Business