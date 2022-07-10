UAE, Brazil poised to see surge in trade and investments

Wam file photo

by Sandhya D'Mello Published: Sun 10 Jul 2022, 9:59 PM Last updated: Sun 10 Jul 2022, 10:05 PM

The UAE has gained global recognition of being a business facilitator with the world descending on this desert and witnessing the accomplishment of the mega event — Expo 2020 Dubai, says Evandro Oliveira, chief operating officer, Private Office of Sheikh Hamdan bin Ahmed Al Maktoum.

Oliveira — a Brazilian whojoined the Private Office since 2015 — is currently facilitating business between both nations, including the recent setting up of UAE brand in the oil and gas sector and its branches in Brazil.

“Both the UAE and Brazil can tap business opportunities in the food, cosmetics, furniture, aerospace, leather, oil and gas sectors. Innovation is key to growth and we are ready to invest in smart technologies that can enable sustainable long-term business growth,” said Oliveira, who hails from Campinas- São Paulo.

Evandro Oliveira, chief operating officer, Private Office of Sheikh Hamdan bin Ahmed Al Maktoum. — Supplied photo

Oliveira,53, started his career 15 years ago in Saudi Arabia in Al Saud family and is now looking to facilitate businesses from Brazil to the UAE and vice-versa.

“There is a growing effort from both the nations to bolster ties and solve economic challenges. Recently the Arab Brazilian Chamber of Commerce organised the fourth Economic Forum Brazil & Arab Countries in Sao Paulo, Brazil. The forum focused on core topics, including bilateral relations between the two sides. Themed ‘Legacy & Innovation’ forum discussed issues such as Arab food security, fertiliser supply for Brazilian agribusiness and the adoption of new business practices in a post-pandemic market. The forum coincided with the 70th anniversary of ABCC, marking an important milestone for the Arab community in their historical relations with Brazil,” said Oliveira.

“Expo 2020 Dubai also left a lasting legacy which encourages entrepreneurs and family offices like us to tap new avenues of investments. Brazil will continue creating influence in the global marketplace in line with the results the nation created with its participation at the recently concluded Expo 2020 Dubai.”

About 1,030 Brazilian companies that became part of the Brazilian pavilion at the Expo and secured business deals of $648 million during the event are expecting additional deals worth $3.4 billion in the next 12 months, according to an official statement. The participation of Brazil in Expo 2020 Dubai helped the South American nation inspire the world by showcasing the best of its resourcefulness, determination and entrepreneurship for the mankind.

The nation is determined to carry forward the increased momentum with excellent opportunities and ‘seeds of ideas’ from Dubai to Expo 2025 Osaka-Kansai, said an official statement.

Elias Martins Filho, Commissioner-General of the Brazil Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, said that the world hailed Brazil’s outstanding initiatives to create awareness on several global challenges and offering innovative solutions for them.

Elias Martins Filho, Commissioner-General of the Brazil Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai.

“Our pavilion played a key role to share the nation’s extensive knowledge and experience in providing resources, ideas and innovative solutions that serve humanity to enhance people’s happiness and quality of life.”

“The Brazil pavilion, being positioned among the five most visited pavilions of the Expo, hosted 2.1 million visitors with an average of 11,700 visitors daily during the six-month-long event. We are determined to enhance the impact of the results created at Expo 2020 Dubai with excellent opportunities for Expo 2025 Osaka-Kansai,” Filho. “The pavilion presented 150 business agendas, signing six Memorandums of Understanding (MoU) with the participation of 805 business leaders, out of which 59 percent were from Brazil and the rest from other 39 countries. The Brazil Investment Forum held in Dubai by APEAX-Basil is expecting more than $1 billion worth of investments in several projects of global relevance,” Filho further said.

