UAE borrowers: Prepare for higher loan costs into 2028

UAE residents looking to borrow money from banks could face higher borrowing costs over the next 12 to 18 months, with interest rates expected to remain elevated through much of 2027, financial experts said.

The US Federal Reserve is widely expected to raise interest rates by another 25 basis points at its December 9 meeting, potentially marking the final increase in the current tightening cycle. According to CME’s FedWatch tool, investors put their bets on an 88.5 per cent chance of a rate hike in December.

However, borrowers may have to wait until 2028 for meaningful relief, as inflationary pressures and a resilient US labour market could prevent the central bank from cutting rates sooner.

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Madhur Kakkar, founder and chief executive officer of Elevate Financial Services, expects one more rate hike in December, followed by an extended pause through 2027.

“We expect one more 25-basis-point hike at the Federal Reserve’s December 9 meeting, followed by an extended hold through 2027, with the first cut unlikely before 2028,” he said.

Yohann Merchant, head of OTC at Lunaro Markets Limited, also expects interest rates to remain elevated over the coming 12 months, with the possibility of one to two additional hikes depending on inflation, economic growth and labour market conditions.

What this means for UAE borrowers

The outlook for US interest rates matters to UAE residents because the dirham is pegged to the US dollar, meaning changes in Federal Reserve policy are generally reflected in the country's monetary policy.

Kakkar said the Central Bank of the UAE raised its Base Rate from 3.65 per cent to 3.90 per cent in September before holding it in October. A matching 25-basis-point increase following the Fed's expected December move would take the UAE rate to 4.15 per cent.

However, the Base Rate is not the interest rate customers directly pay on their loans. Many variable-rate mortgages and corporate facilities are linked to the Emirates Interbank Offered Rate (EIBOR), plus a bank margin. Changes therefore reach existing borrowers at their contractual reset dates rather than immediately.

He added that local bank funding conditions and lending margins also determine the final borrowing rate, meaning a 25-basis-point increase in the policy rate does not necessarily translate into an identical increase across all loans.

How much more could borrowers pay?

For residents with mortgages, even a small increase in interest rates can add to monthly repayments. For example, a 25-basis-point increase in the mortgage rate from 5 per cent to 5.25 per cent would add approximately Dh147 a month to repayments on an outstanding Dh1 million mortgage with 25 years remaining, Kakkar said.

Borrowers whose introductory fixed-rate mortgage periods expire in 2027 could also face higher repayments as they move onto their contractual follow-on rates, even if the Fed stops raising interest rates in December.

Kakkar advised homeowners to review refinancing options well before their fixed-rate periods expire. New buyers should also assess whether they can afford repayments beyond the introductory period, rather than basing their decisions on initial offers.

Will higher rates slow UAE growth?

Merchant, of Lunaro Markets, said higher rates combined with geopolitical tensions or a slowdown in AI-related infrastructure investment could weigh on economic activity, although any impact would be temporary.

Aliasgar Tambawala, co-chief investment officer of Klay Group, said regional peace and security, investor confidence and broader financial market stability would have a greater influence on investment activity than borrowing costs alone.

He added that a sustained improvement in regional stability could revive demand for property, tourism-related investment and commercial financing, even without significant interest rate cuts. For borrowers, however, the immediate priority is preparing for a prolonged period of higher repayments rather than counting on interest rates coming down soon.