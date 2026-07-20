UAE begins issuing Jaywan cards to banks, financial institutions, exchanges

Built for the UAE, by the UAE, Jaywan is the UAE’s national card payment scheme, meaning it provides a homegrown option to internationally issued debit and prepaid cards

  • PUBLISHED: Mon 20 Jul 2026, 1:32 PM
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The UAE has started issuing Jaywan cards to banks, financial institutions and licensed exchange companies as the Emirates' Deputy Prime Minister on Monday announced the official launch.

Banks and licensed financial institutions have begun issuing these cards in stages, which will continue over the coming months.

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All categories of the card are accepted at point-of-sale terminals, e-commerce platforms, ATMs, and digital wallets, supporting contactless payments, online purchases, and cash withdrawals. They can also be used for local and international payments, subject to approved regulations, providing a secure and integrated payment experience for customers.

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Cardholders also enjoy a comprehensive programme of benefits and offers, in cooperation with a number of strategic partners, covering the travel, shopping, hospitality and lifestyle sectors.

Built for the UAE, by the UAE, Jaywan is the UAE’s national card payment scheme, meaning it provides a homegrown option to internationally issued debit and prepaid cards.

The primary goal of Jaywan is to strengthen the country’s payment infrastructure by offering an efficient, secure, and widely accepted payment solution that aligns with national economic priorities.

The official announcement came during Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, Chief of the Presidential Court, and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Central Bank of the UAE's reception of the Governor of the Central Bank of the UAE and other officials.

This step represents a pivotal milestone in strengthening the national payments system, raising the efficiency of the financial infrastructure and supporting the digital transformation journey in the country.

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