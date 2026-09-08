UAE-based Pakistanis can now access Punjab land records without travelling home

The Embassy of Pakistan in Abu Dhabi and the Consulate General of Pakistan in Dubai have launched Punjab Land Record Services in the UAE, allowing overseas Pakistanis in the UAE to access land and property-related services in Punjab without travelling to Pakistan.

The services have been introduced in collaboration with the Punjab Land Records Authority (PLRA) and are now available through both missions. Following the launch, both have begun issuing Fards – official land ownership records – marking the facility’s operationalisation.

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The initiative is expected to particularly benefit the large Pakistani diaspora in the UAE who own agricultural or commercial land in Punjab, sparing them the cost and time of travelling home to handle routine paperwork such as ownership verification, transfers and record updates.

Officials described it as part of the Government of Pakistan’s wider push to digitise and simplify access to public services for its overseas citizens, building on efforts already under way through Nadra's identity services in the country.

Pakistani nationals interested in the facility can contact the 24/7 helplines of the Embassy and the Consulate General, or visit either mission during office hours.

Wider push

The land record service adds to a growing list of facilities rolled out for the roughly two million-strong Pakistani community in the UAE, the second-largest overseas Pakistani population after Saudi Arabia.

The push for smoother services also reflects the scale of the UAE-based community's financial ties to Pakistan.

Overseas Pakistanis have become the single largest pillar of external financial support for Pakistan's economy, with remittances jumping 8.6 per cent to a record $41.6 billion during the 2025-26 fiscal year, led by Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

The UAE alone contributed $8.80 billion of that total, reinforcing the economic weight of the community the new land-record facility is designed to serve.