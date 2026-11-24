As artificial intelligence gains traction across the UAE’s financial sector, banks are being urged to judge the technology’s success not by cost savings alone but by its ability to improve client outcomes, according to a senior executive in the wealth management technology industry.

Yannick Decaumont, CEO of CREALOGIX Middle East, said the real test of AI in wealth management lies in whether it strengthens relationships between advisers and clients.

“A useful starting point is to ask where the time saved actually goes,” Decaumont said. While AI can improve operational efficiency by removing routine tasks from relationship managers, “its clients are not necessarily better served” if the primary outcome is a stronger cost-income ratio.

Instead, he argued that banks should measure factors such as how quickly clients receive meaningful responses, whether advisers proactively initiate conversations, and whether customers deepen their relationships with their institutions over time. Together, these indicators reveal whether AI is improving advisory quality, trust and retention.

The comments come as the UAE’s banking sector accelerates AI adoption following guidance issued by the Central Bank in February 2026. The framework requires licensed institutions to allow customers to request explanations or human reviews of AI-generated decisions and to challenge inaccurate outcomes.

According to Decaumont, banks should closely monitor how often advisers override AI-generated recommendations and the reasons for those interventions. “A very low override rate may suggest insufficient challenge, while a very high one may indicate weak confidence in the system,” he said, adding that such metrics offer valuable insight into the reliability of AI-driven advice.

While UAE banks have established strengths in digital channels and customer experience, Decaumont believes they have an opportunity to combine those capabilities with the deeper advisory traditions typically associated with long-established European private banks. “The opportunity is to combine those strengths, rather than view one market as simply catching up with the other,” he said.

A key challenge remains data fragmentation. Wealth management information is often spread across core banking systems, customer relationship management platforms, custodians and external providers, making it difficult to maintain a complete, reliable picture of a client.

“In my view, the main barrier is ownership of client data rather than the technology itself,” Decaumont said.

Looking ahead, he expects AI to automate much of the administrative workload carried out by relationship managers, including meeting preparation, portfolio monitoring and documentation. This could free advisers to focus more on complex client needs and long-term planning.

“The relationship manager interprets what the technology surfaces, brings in the right specialists and leads the conversations that matter most to a family,” he said.

Despite growing consumer acceptance of AI tools, Decaumont believes personal advice will remain central to wealth management across the Gulf. “Comfort with AI does not mean clients want to make important wealth decisions without an adviser,” he said.

For UAE banks, the challenge will be ensuring that AI enhances rather than dilutes those relationships as competition for wealthy clients intensifies.