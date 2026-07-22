Multiple UAE banks begin rollout of Jaywan national cards

The UAE’s first domestic card scheme, Jaywan, is being implemented across different banks as the country embraces an advanced and independent financial infrastructure.

The scheme, operated by Al Etihad Payments (AEP), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE), was officially launched on Monday.

On Tuesday, AEP partnered with Mastercard to launch the 'Jaywan–Mastercard' co-badged credit card, making the UAE among the first countries to benefit from Mastercard’s services.

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The collaboration also saw the establishment of a new operations centre in the UAE that will form part of Mastercard’s global network, providing local and regional markets with advanced card payment services.

What is Jaywan?

Jaywan is the UAE’s domestic card scheme that aims to provide payment experiences and customised benefits that address local needs while strengthening the country’s payment infrastructure. It also supports secure and reliable transactions within the country.

Jaywan users can enjoy unparalleled affordability, flexibility, and security, making everyday transactions effortless and enjoyable with their debit cards. Merchants can also benefit from lower transaction costs, increased customer satisfaction and greater financial inclusion.

Benefits of Jaywan

The national card scheme empowers payments across the UAE through innovation, digitalisation, and independence. Card owners can benefit from localisation of debit and pre-paid card transactions.

Jaywan ensures that all payment-related data is secured, processed and stored in the UAE. It also offers lower costs for electronic payments that benefit individuals and supports local merchants and licensed financial institutions. Finally, it helps support financial inclusion in the country.

Banks roll out Jaywan

One of the participating banks, Sharjah Islamic Bank, is introducing SIB Jaywan branded cards that will enable acceptance through its merchant acquiring services, SIB Pay.

The bank’s CEO, Mohamed Abdalla, said that the establishment of the UAE’s own national card payment scheme “represents a defining milestone in the country’s journey towards building a more resilient and future-ready financial ecosystem".

Other participating banks include RAKBANK, Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB), Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB), Emirates Islamic Bank, Dubai Islamic Bank, Mashreq, Mbank, AL Hilal Bank, Commercial Bank of Dubai, First Abu Dhabi Bank, Wio Bank, and other global institutions including HSBC and Bank of Baroda.

Future-ready financial infrastructure

Ali Al Najjar, CEO of Al Ansari Exchange, said that the importance of Jaywan lies in “its role as a payment scheme that provides a secure and reliable payment option across point-of-sale terminals, e-commerce platforms, ATMs, and digital wallets".

This will enhance customer experience, promote greater financial inclusion, and create new opportunities for innovation in financial products and services, he added.

United Arab Bank CEO Shirish Bhide said that Jaywan reflects the UAE’s ambitions to build a secure, efficient, and future-ready financial infrastructure. “Its success will create lasting value for consumers, businesses and financial institutions, while further supporting the country’s digital economy,” he noted.