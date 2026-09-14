UAE banks ramp up risk technology as lending landscape grows complex

As banks across the UAE seek to navigate a more complex lending environment, investment in risk intelligence, credit analytics and data-driven decision-making is becoming a growing priority.

The trend reflects a broader shift across the banking industry as financial institutions face increasingly interconnected risks, tighter regulatory expectations and a need to make faster lending decisions while maintaining prudent oversight. Access to timely and actionable data is becoming a key competitive advantage as banks look to strengthen resilience and improve operational efficiency.

Against this backdrop, Al Masraf announced a strategic partnership with Moody’s aimed at enhancing the bank’s risk management and credit capabilities through advanced data, intelligence and technology. The agreement was signed in Abu Dhabi and brings together the UAE lender and the global financial intelligence provider as banks increasingly modernise their risk and lending frameworks.

Industry observers note that banks are under pressure to balance growth ambitions with effective risk management. Digital transformation efforts are increasingly focused on improving credit assessment processes, automating workflows and providing deeper insights into borrower risk profiles. The growing use of analytics and technology is also helping institutions respond more quickly to evolving market conditions.

Commenting on the partnership, Fuad Mohamed, chief executive of Al Masraf, said: “At Al Masraf, we believe that sustainable growth is built on the strength of our ability to understand risk, anticipate change and make informed decisions.” He added that the collaboration represented “an important step in advancing our risk and credit capabilities through deeper intelligence, data and technology.”

The focus on strengthening credit capabilities comes as banks increasingly seek tools that can improve decision-making while supporting governance and long-term growth objectives. Financial institutions are investing in technologies that help identify emerging risks, analyse complex datasets and improve the consistency of lending decisions.

Moody’s said the agreement would support the modernisation of Al Masraf’s lending operations. “By bringing greater automation, efficiency, and insight to the credit journey, Moody’s is helping the bank build a future-ready operating model that enables faster, better-informed lending decisions, strengthens governance, and enhances risk management,” said Wael Jadallah, Managing Director and Head of Asia Pacific and Middle East at Moody’s.

The partnership highlights how banks in the UAE are increasingly turning to specialist data and risk providers as they prepare for a future in which technology-driven intelligence plays a larger role in credit assessment, risk oversight and sustainable growth.