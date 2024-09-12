UAE banks' capital, reserves hit over Dh495 billion

Published: Thu 12 Sep 2024, 7:59 PM

The total capital and reserves of banks operating in the UAE reached Dh495.2 billion at the end of June 2024, a year-on-year (YoY) increase of 10.6 per cent compared to Dh447.8 billion in June 2023, according to the latest statistics of the Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE).

The apex bank's figures released today showed that the capital and reserves of banks operating in the country increased on a monthly basis by 1.5 per cent, while during the first half of this year, it increased by 1.2 per cent.

The CBUAE explained that banks' capital and reserves do not include subordinated borrowings/deposits, but do include the current year's profits.

National banks accounted for 86.3 per cent of the total capital and reserves of banks operating in the country, with their value reaching Dh427.5 billion at the end of June, a YoY increase of 10.6 per cent, compared to Dh386.6 billion in June 2023.

The share of foreign banks reached 13.7 per cent of the total capital and reserves of banks operating in the UAE, with a value of Dh67.7 billion at the end of June, up 10.6 per cent YoY, compared to Dh61.2 billion in June 2023.

In a related context, Central Bank statistics showed that the investments of banks operating in the UAE exceeded Dh680 billion at the end of June, achieving the highest level in its history.

The statistics showed that the investments of banks operating in the UAE increased YoY by 18.4 per cent to Dh680.2 billion at the end of June, compared to about Dh574.3 billion in June 2023, an increase of Dh105.9 billion in 12 months.

On a monthly basis, banks' investments increased by 1.07 per cent compared to Dh673 billion in May, while during the first half of this year, they increased by 7.1 per cent compared to Dh635.1 billion at the end of last year, an increase equivalent to Dh45.1 billion.

Bonds held to maturity accounted for the largest share of banks' investments at 48.8 per cent with Dh332.2 billion at the end of May, a month-on-month (MoM) increase of 0.1 per cent and a YoY increase of 26.2 per cent.