UAE bank sees strong retail credit demand as UAE economy supports borrowing

Demand for retail credit in the UAE remains healthy, supported by the country's strong economic fundamentals, sustained population growth and rising consumer confidence, according to Al Masraf, which says customers continue to seek financing for major life milestones despite global economic uncertainty.

Responding to questions from Khaleej Times, Fuad Mohamed, Chief Executive Officer of Al Masraf (Arab Bank for Investment and Foreign Trade), said customers continue to seek financing solutions for home purchases, vehicle ownership and investments in their families' future.

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"We see our role as more than providing credit—we see it as empowering future legacies," Mohamed said. "Our focus is on helping clients build secure financial futures through responsible, tailored financing solutions that support their long-term aspirations."

The comments came as Al Masraf unveiled its new corporate identity, marking the next phase of its growth strategy as the bank celebrates its 50th anniversary.

Mohamed said the bank continues to invest in digital capabilities and customer-focused solutions while maintaining prudent lending standards.

"We strive to be trusted by maintaining prudent lending standards and acting in our customers' best interests. We are connected by understanding each customer's unique financial journey and offering solutions that meet their evolving needs. And we are progressive by continuously enhancing our products and digital capabilities to deliver a simpler, more seamless banking experience," he said.

On the bank's performance, Mohamed said Al Masraf remains encouraged by the momentum built since the beginning of the year.

He said business activity across the bank's core banking segments remained positive during the second quarter, supported by customer-centric solutions, operational excellence and disciplined balance sheet management, while adding that the bank would announce its official second-quarter financial results at the appropriate time.

Looking ahead, Mohamed said Al Masraf's strategy through 2030 is centred on sustainable growth, stronger profitability, digital transformation and expanding support for small and medium-sized enterprises, trade finance and export finance.

He said the strategy aligns closely with the UAE's "We the UAE 2031" vision by supporting economic diversification, innovation-led growth and the development of a highly skilled national workforce.

"For fifty years, Al Masraf has contributed to the economic development of the UAE and has been part of the nation's remarkable success story," said Mohamed Saif Al Suwaidi, Chairman of Al Masraf.

"As we look to the future, we remain committed to strengthening our capabilities in line with our clients' aspirations and the UAE's vision for continued growth and prosperity," he added.