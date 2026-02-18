UAE authority warns of firm impersonating Dubai Golds and Commodities Exchange

Investors were also urged to take a look at the list of licensed companies available on the CMA's official website to avoid potential fraud

  • PUBLISHED: Wed 18 Feb 2026, 6:18 PM
UAE's Capital Management Authority has warned investors of an entity that is impersonating the Dubai Gold and Commodities Exchange (DGCX).

The authority said that the Royal Citadel Marketing Management LLC is not licenced by the CMA, and have said that the CMA and DGCX accept no responsibility for any transactions or dealings involving unaffiliated or unauthorised parties.

