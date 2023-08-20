UAE: Authority rolls out community programme with Dh100,000 grant in Abu Dhabi

Ma'an aims at supporting the third sector of non-profits, social enterprises, and community volunteers, and addressing social challenges in the capital

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Sun 20 Aug 2023, 6:13 PM Last updated: Sun 20 Aug 2023, 6:14 PM

With a focus on empowering the third sector, the Authority of Social Contribution (Ma’an) has launched a new Community Volunteering Programme Grant 2023 of up to Dh100,000, a top official said.

Maysa Alnuwais, community engagement and volunteering division director, Ma’an, said the aim is to support the third sector of non-profits, social enterprises, and community volunteers, address social challenges in the Capital by providing opportunities to deliver innovative solutions that achieve genuine and measurable social impact.

“The new Community Volunteering Program Grant 2023 provides an opportunity for licensed not-for-profit organisations, social enterprises, volunteer groups, academia, and private sector organisations, to apply for a grant of up to Dh100,000 to support them in operating a variety of grant-aided community volunteering programmes,” Alnuwais told Khaleej Times in an interview.

“Applicants are welcome to execute any of the existing programmes in our 2023 brochure or propose entirely new programmes addressing a social priority in Abu Dhabi through activating volunteers to create a positive social impact.”

Addressing social priorities

According to Alnuwais, the programmes aim to benefit a vast population of citizens and expats, including people of determination, seniors, at-risk youth, blue-collar workers, women, and society.

There are 27 programme concepts addressing social priorities, including physical and mental health, the environment, loneliness, domestic violence, substance abuse, and female empowerment, among others.

Programmes for physical health include ‘Fit Fam’ and ‘Active Parks’, ‘Everyone Is An Artist’ and ‘Friendly Support’ tackle mental health, ‘Journey of Generations’ and ‘Teach and Learn’ aim to improve the lives of seniors, ‘Social Scouts’ and ‘Future Leaders’ are focused on the youth, ‘Recovering Together’ and ‘Mentor Match’ are for recovering substance abusers, ‘Friendly Support’ and ‘One Community’ are dedicated for former prisoners, and ‘Community Clean Up’, which looks to engage up to 500 volunteers in various mass clean-ups, is an initiative for preserving the environment.

“We also offer transparent funding support, matching up to Dh100,000 of your organisation’s funds for existing community volunteering programmes as part of the grant,” she said.

Culture of volunteering

Alnuwais underlined that Ma’an is seeking to create a thriving third sector, which can make a long-term social impact.

“This is achieved through equipping third-sector entities with social services that amplify their impact and foster a deeper understanding of both key priorities and all segments of the community. The 2023 grant helps to create a culture of volunteering in Abu Dhabi and enables third sector entities to achieve their CSR goals by providing them with an opportunity to operate existing community engagement programmes, or propose entirely new ones.”

Alnuwais highlighted that enabling a strong and activated third sector is critical to Ma’an’s strategic aim of developing collaborative and cohesive communities.

“We will continue to provide the third sector with dedicated funding mechanisms and grants for innovative projects, sustainable funding models, and access to financial resources to further support their programmes, initiatives, and overall operations.”

Great milestones in 2022

Alnuwais pointed out that projects and programmes launched by Ma’an have impacted the lives of families, individuals, and the Abu Dhabi community as a whole.

“Our community engagement programmes played a key role in providing volunteering opportunities for more than 1,300 volunteers, signifying an impressive 400 per cent jump in comparison to 2021. Some of these opportunities were specialised, for example, the Ghaya Programme helped approximately 200 individuals from low-income families achieve financial stability, and around 210 senior citizens were able to enhance their social and mental well-being through the ‘Journey of Generations’ programme,” she said.

“The Ma’an Social Incubator witnessed 80 per cent increase in the number of applications received in 2022, indicating a growing interest in driving positive change in the Capital. Through the incubator, we were able to successfully empower 54 social enterprises operating in Abu Dhabi, equipping them with the tools and support needed to thrive and create a lasting and positive impact," she added.

For further details regarding the 2023 grant, visit Ma'an Community Volunteering Program (CVP) (qualtrics.com)

ALSO READ: