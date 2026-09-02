UAE at centre of $2.1 trillion GCC investment shift, says BlackRock

The Gulf's next major investment boom is no longer just about expanding oil production or building megaprojects. Instead, governments across the region are increasingly directing capital towards strengthening trade routes, digital infrastructure and critical services amid rising geopolitical uncertainty, according to a new analysis by the BlackRock Investment Institute.

The world's largest asset manager estimates that GCC countries will invest about $2.1 trillion by 2030, with spending focused on making economies more resilient to disruptions in trade, shipping and energy markets.

For the UAE, the shift could create significant opportunities as governments and investors prioritise infrastructure that keeps goods, energy and data flowing even during periods of regional tension, Ben Powell, Chief Investment Strategist for the Middle East and APAC — BlackRock Investment Institute and Ehsan Khoman, Economist — BlackRock Investment Institute, wrote in the report.

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Recent disruptions to key shipping corridors, including routes linked to the Strait of Hormuz and the Red Sea, have highlighted the vulnerability of global trade to geopolitical shocks. While higher oil prices can boost revenues for Gulf producers, interruptions to export routes can offset some of those gains, increasing the importance of alternative logistics networks and financial safeguards.

The changing landscape marks a turning point for GCC economies. Rather than simply expanding capacity, countries are reassessing projects through the lens of resilience, efficiency and long-term returns.

More than 80 per cent of the projected investment pipeline lies outside upstream oil and gas, reflecting the region's broader economic diversification ambitions.

The largest share of spending, around $735 billion, is expected to go into energy, natural resources and industrial development. This includes major investments in gas production, downstream manufacturing and mining projects. Examples include Saudi Arabia's Jafurah gas development and the continued expansion of the UAE's Ruwais industrial complex.

Another $660 billion is expected to be directed towards what BlackRock calls "strategic redundancy" – projects designed to reduce dependence on single transport corridors or critical systems. These include ports, export routes, power networks and water infrastructure that can provide backup capacity during times of disruption.

The report highlights the UAE's position as one of the clearest beneficiaries of this trend. Its diversified trade links, strong logistics sector and established financial markets give investors relatively direct exposure to infrastructure spending through listed banks, utilities, logistics operators and digital infrastructure companies.

Digital infrastructure represents another major growth area, accounting for an estimated $323 billion in future spending. Beyond artificial intelligence, the category includes power generation, electricity grids, cooling systems and data centres needed to support increasingly digital economies.

Urban development remains important, although investment is becoming more selective. BlackRock estimates $212 billion will be spent on urban growth projects across the GCC, increasingly linked to strategic events and economic priorities rather than purely large-scale expansion.

The institute also expects roughly $140 billion to flow into healthcare, food security, water management and waste systems, sectors viewed as essential to long-term economic resilience.

While Saudi Arabia remains the region's largest investment story due to the scale of its project pipeline, BlackRock notes that the UAE offers a more direct route for investors seeking exposure to the capex cycle through publicly listed companies.

The report concludes that investors should focus less on headline spending figures and more on where projects can generate sustainable earnings and cash flow. In the coming years, the biggest winners may not be the most ambitious projects, but the infrastructure, utilities, logistics networks and digital platforms that underpin the Gulf's economic transformation.

As GCC countries adapt to a more uncertain geopolitical environment, resilience is increasingly becoming the key driver of investment decisions, potentially reshaping the region's economic landscape for the next decade.