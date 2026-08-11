UAE announces fee for cafes, hotels, malls for playing music from December

The UAE's Ministry of Economy and Tourism has launched a new guide regulating the collective management of music rights, introducing licensing fees for businesses that play music commercially, with collection to begin in December 2026.

The 'Collective Management in Music Guide' sets out fees for establishments including restaurants, cafes, hotels, shopping malls, fitness centres, airlines, radio stations, television channels, and concerts and similar events, given the link between music use in these venues and copyright protections.

The fees will be collected by two Ministry-licensed bodies, the Emirates Music Rights Association and Music Nation, which manage the rights of composers, songwriters, singers, instrumentalists, record producers and music publishers. Licences granted to establishments will be valid for one year and renewable, with fee brackets determined by the nature of use and the size of the business.

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Educational and academic institutions, government entities, national events, and personal, non-commercial celebrations will be exempt from the fees, along with any other categories the Ministry later decides to exclude.

Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism, said the UAE placed strong emphasis on strengthening the competitiveness of its music and creative industries as part of efforts to diversify the economy. He described the guide as a step towards an integrated system for governing copyright and related rights in the country, in line with the objectives of the UAE Vision 2031.

The framework is intended to reduce copyright violations, standardise licensing fees and mechanisms, and allow licensees to monitor compliance according to international best practice.

Cultural fund for musicians

The guide also establishes a “Cultural Support Fund in the Field of Music”, which will provide financial, technical and artistic support for composition, production, distribution and live performance.

It aims to support emerging talent, including children, youth and people of determination, and to promote Emirati music internationally through export support, cultural exchange and participation in global festivals.

A statement released on Tuesday said 10 per cent of total fees collected will go toward the fund, which will be overseen by a joint committee from the Ministry of Economy and Tourism and the Ministry of Culture. The collecting bodies will maintain a separate bank account for the fund's allocations.

Oversight and complaints

The Ministry said it will monitor licensed collective management entities for compliance with the UAE’s Copyright and Neighbouring Rights law, including through field inspections and reviews of financial and technical records. It will also handle complaints from rights holders and other stakeholders over alleged violations, seeking to resolve disputes amicably or take regulatory action where necessary. The Ministry retains the right to amend licence terms where required by regulatory necessity or public interest, with licensees required to comply immediately.